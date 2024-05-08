Manchester City icon claims Chelsea wanted to sign him before he joined the current EPL champions

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero has claimed that Premier League rivals Chelsea wanted to sign him before he joined the current English champions. He made the admission in an interview on The Club's Youtube channel.

Aguero made the move from Atletico Madrid to City for €40 million in July 2011. He quickly established himself as one of the best strikers in not only the club's history, but also in the Premier League.

He spent 10 years at the Etihad, bagging an eye-watering 260 goals and 67 assists in 390 games across competitions. With 184 goals in the Premier League, he sits fifth on the league's all-time goalscoring leaderboard.

According to Aguero, Chelsea were interested in signing him way before City made a move for his services. The Argentine scored a brace in Atletico Madrid's 2-2 draw with the Blues in the 2009-10 Champions League, which ignited their interest in him.

Aguero, who was just 21 back then, still had three years on his deal with Atletico and turned down the move from Chelsea.

The Argentine recalled the story in the interview with The Club, saying:

"After that game, maybe two months after, my agent said to me: 'Chelsea are interested'. I had just three years at Atletico Madrid. I mean, I loved the Premier League, to play there, but Chelsea were never interested after. At first, yes, but then my agent said: 'Okay, maybe not'."

He went on to reveal what Blues legend Frank Lampard told him during his short spell at the club in 2014, adding:

"I spoke about that with Frank Lampard because Frank Lampard played at Manchester City. He said when I played against him, he told the staff at Chelsea to sign Aguero."

"Different gravy" - Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero prefers 'crazy' player over Kevin de Bruyne

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has claimed that he would start Phil Foden over Kevin de Bruyne.

The Englishman, who is just 23 years of age, has already made 266 appearances for the club across competitions, bagging 84 goals and 52 assists.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has played 378 games for Manchester City since his arrival in 2015, with 102 goals and 168 assists to his name.

In the aforementioned interview with The Club's YouTube channel, Aguero was asked who he would start, bench and sell out of De Bruyne, Foden and David Silva.

The Argentine outlined the strengths of each player, before going on to pick the Englishman as his favourite.

"Hard. I played with all three, different players. Silva has good quality, many assists. Kevin De Bruyne has assists and goals. But I prefer Foden; 23, has 50 Premier League goals and he’s not a striker. I think I prefer Foden because he has good assists, goals and the control. The dribbling is so crazy. I always say to him, ‘Different gravy!’" he said.