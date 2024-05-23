Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly monitoring club icon and current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola at the club. According to GiveMeSport, the Belgian has been added to City's watchlist of coaches who could potentially take over from Guardiola after his eventual departure.

As a player, Kompany made 360 appearances for Manchester City between 2008 and 2019, scoring 20 and assisting 10 times. He captained the side from 2011 to 2019, lifting four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and two English Super Cups.

City manager Guardiola is entering the last year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. After lifting a fourth consecutive Premier League title with City, he said that he was 'tired' and was 'closer to leaving than staying'.

This proclamation has forced City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain into creating a potential list of replacements. Despite his inability to keep Burnley in the Premier League for next season, Kompany made his way onto The Sky Blues' shortlist.

On the other hand, there are speculations about Kompany taking over from Thomas Tuchel, who is set to depart Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Sky Germany have claimed that a verbal agreement between the two parties is already in place.

GiveMeSport has claimed that City are considering Kompany's opportunity to compete for silverware at a top European club like Bayern as the perfect chance to monitor his managerial progress.

Burnley are reportedly seeking a £17 million compensation package to part ways with the 38-year-old Belgian, which is seemingly acceptable for Bayern. Meanwhile, Manchester City seem content to bide their time and continue to keep a close eye on Kompany's next move.

"It'll be strange when he does go" - Manchester City star Phil Foden opens up about legendary Spanish manager's potential departure

Manchester City superstar Phil Foden opened up about legendary Spanish manager Pep Guardiola's eventual departure from the club.

With the 53-year-old claiming that he was 'closer to leaving than staying', there have been many questions raised about his future at the Etihad.

Fresh off his Premier League Player of the Season victory (35 appearances, 19 goals, eight assists), Foden had a candid chat with BBC Sport reporter Dan Roan. Talking about Guardiola's departure, he said:

“It will be really sad, I’ve not known any other thing apart from him, so it’ll be strange when he does go. I don't want to think too much about it. I want to enjoy the things we're doing now with him. He simplifies football, I feel like there's other managers out there who complicate it a little bit. The best advice he gave me this season was just ‘don't try and be Phil Foden in every action’, and I feel like that advice really went a long way."

