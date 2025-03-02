Manchester City identify surprise replacement for Pep Guardiola - Reports

Manchester City have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as a surprise option to potentially replace Pep Guardiola, as per reports. The reigning Premier League champions are considering the future of their legendary manager due to the uncharacteristically poor performance of his side this season.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola led Manchester City to an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row, an achievement no one in English football has ever managed. He also led the Cityzens to the treble in the 2022-23 season, winning them their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

German outlet BILD reports that the English giants have identified Xabi Alonso as a leading option to replace Pep Guardiola in the future. The Bayer Leverkusen manager is among the highest-rated in Europe, having turned the fortunes of the German side around in only 18 months as manager.

Alonso led Die Werkself to the Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season without losing a single game, something Guardiola has not managed to do in England. He also led his side to win the DFB Pokal and reach the final of the UEFA Europa League in the same season.

Pep Guardiola signed a new deal with Manchester City earlier this season but finds his position under threat, with his side already out of the UEFA Champions League. The Cityzens currently occupy fourth position in the Premier League and are in danger of missing out on a place in Europe's premier club competition next season.

Alonso has been looked at by Real Madrid as a potential option to replace Carlo Ancelotti, but Manchester City may look to move quickly to sign him. The Spaniard played in England with Liverpool, and may be open to returning to the Premier League as a manager.

Manchester City overcome early scare to defeat Championship outfit in FA Cup

Manchester City overcame an early scare to pick up a 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle and qualify for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Saturday (March 1). Pep Guardiola's side came from behind to secure their passage into the last eight as they hope to end the season with silverware.

Giant-killers Plymouth eliminated Liverpool in the previous round and took a surprise lead in the 38th minute through Maksym Talovierov. Their lead lasted all of eight minutes before Nico O'Reilly glanced home a header on the stroke of half-time.

The youngster, who played at left-back, was on hand to score another header in the 76th minute and give his side the lead. The scoring was completed by Kevin De Bruyne in the 90th minute, as he finished off an Erling Haaland assist.

