Manchester City join race to sign £80 million star Liverpool want as Mohamed Salah replacement - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto. The Portuguese has also been strongly linked with Liverpool as they look for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

According to Metro, Pep Guardiola's side have identified the Wolves attacker as one of their primary targets for the summer. As per the aforementioned report, they are set to face competition from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Neto joined Wolves in 2019 from Braga and has since established himself as one of the most creative attackers in the Premier League. The 24-year-old is enjoying the most prolific season of his career this term, having registered three goals and 11 assists in 23 games across competitions.

As per Metro, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are long-term admirers of the Wolves attacker but the race is heating up for his signature. Liverpool reportedly view him as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah while Manchester City are understood to be keen to bolster their wide ranks with the 24-year-old.

Neto is contracted at the Molineux until 2027 and Wolves are reportedly demanding at least £80 million for his services. He has made a total of 134 appearances for the Midlands club till date, scoring 14 goals and providing 24 assists.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah opens up on his chemistry with teammate

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has opened up on his connection with teammate Darwin Nunez. The Egyptian winger has said that Nunez is a lot different compared to the other strikers he has played alongside during his time at the club.

Salah highlighted Nunez's quality off the ball and how he can make runs behind the opponent's backline, unlike Roberto Firmino or Cody Gakpo. The Egypt international said:

"He's a great player for sure. But I always see that I need to adapt to the players who play alongside me because before it was Cody [Gakpo]. I try to do a partnership with him, before Cody it was Bobby [Roberto Firmino], and we had a really good relationship together in the game and we understand each other. Whoever is going to play with me, I need to understand his game and I need to understand his strengths, so he can help me a lot in the game."

Salah added:

"[Nunez is] kind of a different player. We never had that quality before [that] he loves to run in the space. He doesn't like the ball much in his feet, which is unique [and] he's really, really fast. He keeps looking at me because he knows I can get him the ball easily in the space and he can finish the situation. His numbers this season are improving a lot, which is great for us. I always try to watch him in training and try to watch the other guys, to be fair."

Nunez has played a pivotal role for Liverpool this season as Jurgen Klopp's side push for three more trophies, having already won the EFL Cup. The Uruguay international has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games across competitions this season. He has already beaten his tally from last season of 15 goals and four assists in 42 games.