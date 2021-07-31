Manchester City join race to sign Barcelona youngster - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba. The youngster is yet to sign a new contract with Barcelona and was left out of the club's pre-season squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have offered Ilaix Moriba a five-year contract. Moriba is set to enter the final year of his contract but is yet to agree on a contract extension.

Barcelona are believed to be losing patience with the midfielder and could be willing to sell him this summer unless he signs a contract extension.

Ilaix Moriba became a regular member of Barcelona's senior squad after being promoted to the first team by Ronald Koeman. The 18-year-old went on to make 18 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions last season, and is seen as one of the young talents around whom the club could look to build a squad for the future.

Moriba's reluctance to sign a new contract has led to him being heavily linked with a move away from the club. Manchester United and Chelsea were rumored to be interested in the Spain U17 international, but recent reports have suggested Manchester City are also monitoring the midfielder's situation.

Manchester City have stolen transfer headlines in recent months thanks to their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly ready to meet Aston Villa's £100 million valuation of Grealish, but have stalled negotiations for Harry Kane due to Tottenham's £160 million asking price.

Despite focusing their efforts on trying to complete a move for Jack Grealish, Manchester City could also look to make use of Ilaix Moriba's current situation at Barcelona.

Chelsea and Manchester City are closely monitoring a contract stand-off between Barcelona and young midfield star Ilaix Moriba.



[Sun]#Chelsea #ManchesterCity #Barcelona #footballextra pic.twitter.com/zYfNvVm9un — Football Extra (@football_extra) July 23, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Barcelona could be open to selling Ilaix Moriba to Manchester City due to their current financial situation

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Barcelona are in desperate need of funds. The Catalan giants will also need to sell some star players this summer to reduce their wage bill. Barcelona need to generate money from player sales and reduce their wage bill in order to register Lionel Messi's new contract in time for the start of next season.

Would Ilaix Moriba (18) be a good signing for Pep’s Manchester City?



It’s been reported that he’s frustrated at the state of Barcelona and that City are ready to swoop for the youngster - £100k a week is the rumoured offer. pic.twitter.com/bnzL2Psxid — The Academy (@TheAcademy21) July 27, 2021

The club could therefore be willing to listen to offers for Ilaix Moriba despite Ronald Koeman's eagerness to keep hold of the young midfielder.

Edited by Diptanil Roy