Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, who they view as the long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, according to Team Talk.

The 23-year-old right back has a market value of €50 million and is under contract with the German club through the summer of 2028. Frimpong has appeared in 36 games across all competitions this season, with 12 goals and 11 assists.

Kyle Walker is a crucial player for Manchester City and has appeared in 38 games so far this season, registering three assists.

The England international is under contract until the summer of 2026 and his market value is €13 million. However, his age (33) has led the Cityzens to start searching for his replacement.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola calls Kyle Walker the best player to contain Vinicius Jr

Manchester City traveled to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid without Kyle Walker. The 33-year-old right back has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained in an England friendly in late March and has not played since.

Tuesday's game was the fourth in a row that Walker has missed and it is unclear if he will play in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next week. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, called the England defender the best player to contain Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.

"The best player to control Viní Jr is Walker, but he’s not here. He was injured in a friendly. We have to find a solution," Guardiola said on Monday, via Madrid Universal.

The Cityzens struggled defensively at Santiago Bernabeu but managed to escape with a 3-3 draw that gives them the upper hand in the tie. It is unclear whether Kyle Walker will be fit and available on Wednesday, but it will be a major boost for Manchester City if he returns to the lineup.

The winner of this tie will go on to play either Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals.

