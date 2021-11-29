Manchester City linked with world-class Real Madrid superstar - Reports

According to recent reports, Manchester City have been linked with signing Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric in January.

Modric's contract with Real Madrid is coming to an end at the end of the season. There have been reports of a contract extension but they have reportedly stalled.

According to SuperDeporte, Manchester City have come up as a potential destination for the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner. He could also follow in the footsteps of former Manchester City player Frank Lampard. Lampard moved to City from Chelsea in 2014 for six months before moving to MLS club New York City FC.

Real Madrid are evidently trying to build a younger squad for the future. They signed 18-year-old Camavinga from Rennes in the summer. They have also been linked with many midfielders like Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

Hence, both Real Madrid and Luka Modric are assessing their options for the next few months.

Needless to say, Modric will be an incredible signing for Manchester City if this goes through. His partnership with Kevin De Bruyne can work wonders across the club's midfield. He also has Premier League experience, having played for Tottenham Hotspur for four years.

Modric has also reportedly been a target for Newcastle United. However, it is unlikely that a player of his caliber will play for a club struggling to stay in the Premier League currently.

Manchester City and Real Madrid make progress in their title challenges on the weekend

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid were winners in their games at the weekend with similar results.

Manchester City overcame West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Real Madrid won with the same scoreline against Sevilla in La Liga.

Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United meant that City reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point. Meanwhile, Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points.

Both teams are reportedly planning to make some notable moves, in and out, during the January transfer window.

It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs are able to sign their targets and get a boost in their title challenge.

