Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea's possible opponents in the UEFA Champions League revealed

Three teams from the Premier League have made it to the quarter-finals of the Premier League, and they have done so through commanding performances in the round of 16.

Premier League holders Liverpool were handed a tricky draw in the round of 16 against RB Leipzig, but they overcame Julian Nagelsmann’s side to make it to the last eight.

Manchester City, like Liverpool, were also handed German opposition in Borussia Monchengladbach, and picked up 2-0 wins at home and away.

Chelsea were perhaps handed the toughest draw in the pre-quarterfinals against La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. However, the Blues made light work of their Spanish opponents and won 3-0 on aggregate.

The quarterfinals draw will be a bit different as the country's protection and seeding will no longer be considered.

All English quarter-final tie possible

The English teams will not be able to avoid each other, so there is a possibility that we might get an all English tie.

They will hope that isn’t the case, though, as the likes of Porto and Borussia Dortmund could be more favorable draws to have.

Porto are this season’s dark horses, having knocked out Juventus in the round of 16. The Portuguese side have faced Liverpool quite a few times in recent seasons, but they will fancy their chances against a weakened Liverpool side.

All eyes will be on the Manchester City draw as the Sky Blues are desperate to win the Champions League. Pep Guardiola has won it all at Manchester City, but the Champions League remains his holy grail.

Manchester City’s possible opponents: Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool, on the other hand, know that the Champions League is the only remaining trophy they can win this season. Even without the strongest squad, they will give it a good go as performances start to improve.

Liverpool’s possible opponents: Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea have been impressive under Thomas Tuchel and are yet to lose a game under the German manager.

🔵 Edouard Mendy has kept 6 clean sheets in 7 Champions League appearances 🚫#UCL pic.twitter.com/cObmyWCDCN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2021

Not many teams will want to draw them owing to their defensive rigidity under Tuchel. They are underdogs at the moment, but having beaten a complete team like Atletico Madrid, confidence will be high in the ranks.

Chelsea’s potential opponents: Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund