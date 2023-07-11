Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips enjoys summer holiday with former Miss Italy contestant who supports Inter Milan 

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been spotted on vacation in Mykonos with former Miss Italy contestant Vanessa Etemaj.

The Englishman was seen at a beach club on the Greek island when he ran into the model, per The Sun. Etemaj made the final of the 2022 Miss Italy competition after winning her local region's contest.

The duo were seen enjoying themselves with drinks and dancing during the Manchester City midfielder's visit to Mykonos. He was snapped all smiles alongside Etemaj, topless but wearing swimming shorts and sunglasses.

They have had plenty to talk about as it appears that the Italian model is an Inter Milan fan. She is seen outside the San Siro raising an Inter flag in one of her Instagram posts.

Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City beat the Nerazzurri 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final just last month. The English midfielder didn't play in the final and he has endured an injury-plagued past season. He made 21 appearances across competitions and his future at the Etihad is uncertain.

However, the England international has been able to enjoy the off-season before he heads off to pre-season with City. He will likely have spent the holiday with his partner and childhood sweetheart Ashleigh Behan.

The couple are reported to have started dating in 2011. Behan was by Kalvin Phillips side when he joined Pep Guardiola's City from Leeds United last summer.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips still misses Leeds United

Kalvin Phillps misses Leeds.

Kalvin Phillips has admitted that he still misses Leeds after leaving Elland Road last summer. The midfielder rose through the youth ranks with the Peacocks and went on to make 234 appearances.

The Leeds-born midfielder played a key role in the side's promotion to the Premier League in 2020, ending a 16-year absence. However, his inspired performances in the top flight saw Manchester City make their move last summer in a £42 million deal.

Still, Phillips has admitted it was a difficult decision and he misses the fans at Elland Road. He said (via BBC Sport):

"It was a very tough decision [to leave Leeds] because I had been there so many years. I love Leeds and still miss the fans now and all the people at the club but I'm very happy I've made the decision to go to City."

The England international insists that he's happy he's joined the Cityzens as he has won the treble:

"It was a great decision for me as I got to win the Treble, which was amazing for me."

Kalvin Phillips hasn't been able to force his way into Guardiola's lineup amid constant injury issues. He has featured 21 times for Manchester City and will likely be hoping to have more of an impact next season.

