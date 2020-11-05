Manchester City News Round: Club interested in 17 goal Bundesliga striker, Former player feels Guardiola will leave this summer - 5th November 2020

Manchester City have embarked on a good run of form since the last international break. Guardiola's men dispatched Olympiacos 3-0 in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday. The Cityzens will host Premier League leaders Liverpool at the weekend.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 5th November 2020

Manchester City interested in Bundesliga striker Marcus Thuram

Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram. The 23-year-old is the son of French World Cup winner and Barcelona legend Lilian Thuram.

Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach

According to a report in the Bild as relayed by Sport Witness, City are one of three clubs, the others being Barcelona and Juventus, who are interested in the striker. Pep Guardiola will be looking to add to his attacking for next season, with Sergio Aguero having less than a year left on his contract.

The striker signed for the Bundesliga side in 2019 from Guingamp for a fee in the region of £10 million. Excellent with the ball at his feet, he has scored 17 goals in 47 appearances since his switch to Germany.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden selected in the England squad

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has forced his way back into the international squad. Foden and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood were sent home for flouting COVID-19 regulations in their previous national team call up.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden was recalled to the England squad for the upcoming triple-header...https://t.co/8yhFD7UpPH — Football365 (@F365) November 5, 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate, speaking of the midfielder said:

"They (Foden and Greenwood) don’t come as a pair, they are individual players with their own strengths and individual talents. We are looking at the balance of the squad positionally firstly. Phil has had a lot of football with his club most recently and Mason has had less game time with United. But they are both available, there was no carryover from September, that is done. Both are available for selection and are going to be very good players. "

Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling have also made the England squad as they prepare to face the Republic of Ireland, Belgium, and Iceland over a two-week period.

Former City player believes Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City this season

Dietmar Hamann believes the current season will be the last in Manchester for manager Pep Guardiola. The former Bayern Munich manager has less than 12 months left on his contract with the club but has reiterated his desire to stay beyond the current season.

Speaking of the Spaniard, Hamann said:

"I can imagine that it will be his last season. It is only due to his name and good reputation that he is still there. Any other coach would have been kicked out after the embarrassing elimination against Lyon in the Champions League last season. The thing with Guardiola is he stays at clubs usually for no more than three years. I remember in Munich the players said after three years they were exhausted because he demands so much from them."