Manchester City News Roundup: Attacker touted to compete for Ballon d'Or in the future, club to compete with Liverpool for Neuhaus, and more - 11th February 2021

Former striker says Foden can challenge for the Ballon d’Or

Phil Foden’s impressive performances for Manchester City have earned him a lot of plaudits this season, and former Manchester City forward Shaun Goater is the latest to heap praise on him.

Foden has scored four times in his nine appearances in all competitions for Manchester City, and has become an integral part of the team this season.

Goater has praised Foden for his ability on the ball, and feels the attacker can challenge for the Ballon d’Or in the next five years.

“I say it every time, in the next five years he’s challenging for the Ballon d'Or. He affects games every time he plays,” Goater said.

“I like Phil when he’s central, his dribbling qualities come to the fore. When he’s wide he plays the role for the team and keeps that width. He pirouettes, dribbles and does all sorts, this guy,” he added.

Harrison’s permanent move to Leeds United likely

Jack Harrison is having a good season for Leeds United in the top flight, and it is likely the attacker will make his move to Elland Road permanent in the summer.

Harrison has already spent two full seasons on loan at Leeds United from Manchester City, and will complete a third one this June.

The 24-year old is yet to make his debut under Pep Guardiola, and there is little chance that will happen as Leeds want to sign him permanently.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay had reported some time ago that Leeds want to sign him, and now the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has said it would be ‘madness’ if Harrison were to leave Leeds.

Manchester City to rival Liverpool for Florian Neuhaus

Florian Neuhaus has been one of the best players for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, and the German midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

As per a report by Kicker, Neuhaus will cost €40 million in the summer transfer window, and Liverpool are also interested in the midfielder.

The Reds want to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the summer, so they will compete with Manchester City for Neuhaus.