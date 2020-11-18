Create
Manchester City News Roundup: City looking to raid Spanish giants for highly-rated winger, Fabregas reveals fractured relationship with Guardiola and more - 18th November 2020 

Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 18 Nov 2020, 21:57 IST
News
Manchester City will visit Tottenham Hotspur in their return to the Premier League on Saturday. City are lingering at 10th place in the table, albiet with a game in hand.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 18th November 2020

Manchester City interested in Valencia starlet Lee Kang-in

Manchester City are aiming to raid Valencia again after their summer acquisition of Ferran Torres, according to Sports Illustrated. The report suggests that Manchester City are monitoring 19-year-old starlet Lee Kang-in. 

The attacking midfielder has already made his senior debut for the South Korean national team and is blossoming in Spain. Kang-in has under two years left on his contract with Valencia. 

Cesc Fàbregas reveals he doesn't talk with Pep Guardiola anymore 

Former Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal star Fabregas commented on his relationship with two managers - Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. Surprisingly, the Spaniard said that he doesn't talk to his former Barcelona boss Guardiola, and hinted it could be related to their time together with the Blaugrana. 

Pep Guardiola celebrates with Cesc Fabregas and Javier Mascherano
"Mourinho was the one who inspired me the most to leave Barça. He told me about his project. I prioritized the professional side, and today I continue to write with him and consider him a friend. He helped me a lot at the time and maybe with him I played one of my best seasons," Fabregas said.
"With Guardiola, I have not spoken again. There are things that happened that I do not have to talk about. He was my idol in my childhood, perhaps he is the person from whom I have learned the most as a player, as an idol and later as a coach, but that's it," he added.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden could be given his England opportunity against Iceland 

England manager Gareth Southgate hopes that Phil Foden can show his talent against Iceland. The 20-year-old was sent back home with Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood in the reverse fixture for flouting coronavirus restrictions.

"I made sure we chatted on the first day and put that behind us immediately. It has been good to have him back this week. Phil has trained really well this week and it was good to get him into the game against Ireland. Given the players in the squad and the way it is emerging and evolved over the week, it will be good to get Phil into the game tomorrow," Southgate said.
Published 18 Nov 2020, 21:57 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City Cesc Fabregas Philip Foden Manchester City Transfer News
