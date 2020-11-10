Manchester City News Roundup: Cityzens urged to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Townsend slams Roy Keane for Kyle Walker comments and more - 10th November 2020

Manchester City came back from behind to draw against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Cityzens are 10th in the league table but have a game in hand as things stand.

Here is the latest news from the Etihad Stadium on 10th November 2020.

Andros Townsend urges Manchester City to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea man and pundit believes Manchester City should sign Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The Cityzens have struggled for goals this season, especially in the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, the two first-team strikers, have been injured for most of the season so far. Additionally, Aguero has under a year left on his contract at Manchester City.

Manchester City have been urged to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Andy Townsend, speaking after the draw against Liverpool, said:

"If you want goals then I think he’s (Cristiano Ronaldo) still the ultimate goal machine. I know Messi and there has been so much mileage on the debate over the years but I still think Ronaldo still has the desire and want to be remembered as the greatest. He will in some people’s eyes but he won’t in others."

Advertisement

"He’s still got a desire to score goals. More than anything on the field now, he just wants to score goals. He’s at that period where his eyes light up every time there’s a free-kick at whatever angle. Whenever he gets the chance to shoot he will. Even when others are better placed, forget that."

"He’s unbelievable in the air, which we’ve seen in a Juventus shirt already. If he became available and Juve wanted out on him and Man City needed goals for their team then I don’t think you should hesitate in going to get Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s 35 and I still think he’s got 18 months in him. If he came to Man City and the way they play I think he could go there and get 25 in his first season."

Andros Townsend not surprised by Roy Keane's comments on Kyle Walker

It is safe to say that former Manchester United captain Roy Keane doesn't hold back in the sets of Sky Sports. Keane called Manchester City defender Kyle Walker an 'idiot' for conceding a penalty against Liverpool.

Advertisement

Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend, who has played under Keane in his career, found his the Irishman's comments on the Manchester City star unnecessary.

"I think it’s unnecessary language and I think it lacks authenticity. That’s a personal attack on a professional observation. Kyle Walker is many things but as a footballer, he is not an idiot. I think as a player you don’t mind if the pundits comment on your defending."

"They say it’s naive, you fell asleep or made this mistake so many times, and it’s fair enough because you are making an opinion based on footballing decisions. To call someone an idiot when you don’t know the guy, for me, is not on. It’s harsh. Having played under Roy Keane at Ipswich, he does go very personal very quickly."