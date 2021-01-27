Manchester City News Roundup: Pep Guardiola urged to sign Diego Costa, club trying to bring in Brazilian winger this month, and more - 26th January 2021

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table, following their 5-0 rout of West Brom on Tuesday. The Citizens will look to continue their recent strong performances when they take on a struggling Sheffield United team on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 26th January 2021:

Costa could have the same impact as Cavani, says former City defender

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has urged the club to sign Diego Costa to help them lift the Premier League title once again.

Costa is currently a free agent after coming to an agreement with Atletico Madrid to terminate his contract at the end of Decemer.

Richards feels the 32-year-old would offer Manchester City an extra dimension going forward.

He even said Costa could be Manchester City’s version of Edinson Cavani, who was also signed on a free transfer by Manchester United in the summer.

"Why not get him [Diego Costa] in until the end of the season? He would do more than just ruffle a few feathers and be a pain in the backside for opposition defences - he is a proven finisher who would offer Pep Guardiola's side a proper plan B," Richards wrote in his latest column for BBC.

The former defender further said in this regard:

Advertisement

"If you want an example of the impact Costa could have, then look at what Edinson Cavani has done for Manchester United this season. Cavani is 33 and very different to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, but he brings them an extra dimension in attack that has already given them an edge at key moments in tight games."

"He is a proven finisher who would offer Pep Guardiola's side a proper plan B"



Micah Richards says Manchester City should make a move for Diego Costa.



👉 Read his column: https://t.co/5HBChvTs4O #ManCity pic.twitter.com/mdcNP2iVFo — BBC RM Sport (@BBCRMsport) January 26, 2021

Manchester City trying to sign Gabriel Veron in January

As per SPORT, Manchester City are trying to secure a deal for Palmeiras winger Gabriel Veron in the January transfer window.

The Premier League leaders are facing a delay because Palmeiras want the youngster's stocks to rise by playing him in the big games this season.

Veron has a release clause of €60 million, and the Brazilian club are in no rush to let go of the talented winger.

Palmeiras are reportedly looking to pocket the same fee they received for selling Gabriel Jesus - something around €32 million.

Ederson explains Foden’s performances have helped replace David Silva

Advertisement

David Silva’s departure was felt by Manchester City early on this season as they were not as cohesive and clinical in the final third.

However, as the campaign has progressed, several attacking players have found their form and the club have not missed Silva’s presence that much.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has highlighted Phil Foden’s performances in attack, and also praised the rest of the players around him.

“The departure of David Silva was a big miss for us. To me, he is one of the best players I have ever seen. His talent was unbelievable. But, on the other hand, we have Phil Foden now. He has experienced a huge growth this season. Ferran Torres also came to help us out. Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are also in great shape. I think we have a young team and we are in good hands. We give everything to play good football and try to win,” Ederson said.

Ederson:



"The departure of David Silva was a big miss for us. To me, he is one of the best players I have ever seen. His talent was unbelievable. But, on the other hand, we have Phil Foden now. He has experienced a huge growth this season."



[via @MikeMinay] pic.twitter.com/wtBCPwen3E — Man City Report (@cityreport_) January 25, 2021

Foden has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City this season, scoring nine times and setting up five more.