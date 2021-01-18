Manchester City News Roundup: Ex-Stars feels club are a striker away from winning the league, Brighton full-back linked, and more - 18th January 2021

Manchester City are a win away from returning to the top of the Premier League table as we head into the second half of the season. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 18th January 2021.

Manchester City are a striker away from winning the league again: Micah Richards

Former England defender Micah Richards feels Manchester City can win the Premier League if they sign a forward in the January transfer window. The Sky Blues are the most in-form team in the Premier League at the moment and will go to the summit of the table if they win their game in hand.

After issues with their defence earlier in the season, Pep Guardiola has managed to build a side that is difficult to score against. Richards feels Manchester City are just another striker away from winning the title this season.

"I know they are winning games but just when you want to break down a side later on like Liverpool, United or Chelsea, I think they need a striker, just to put the icing on the cake. And if they get a striker in January, I'll still say Manchester City,” Richards said.

"I backed them at the start of the season but when you lose a player like Aguero... Liverpool have done well without Van Dijk and Gomez as well, so I'll always give them a shout as well,” added Richards.

Who will win the Premier League? 🏆



Micah Richards, Roy Keane and Graeme Souness make their predictions and explain why... 🍿pic.twitter.com/3SesGRkL8B — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 17, 2021

Tariq Lamptey on Manchester City’s radar

Advertisement

Manchester City are one of several clubs keeping an eye on Tariq Lamptey even though the full-back recently signed a contract extension at Brighton. Lamptey’s new contract with Brighton runs until July 2025 as the Seagulls offered him a better deal following his impressive displays in the first half of this season.

As per the Athletic, however, Manchester City still remain keen on the player. Lamptey spent most of his youth career at Chelsea before moving to Brighton in 2020 in search of first-team football.

Lamptey has made a lot of progress under Graham Potter and has played 11 games in the Premier League this season.

Utrecht not happy with Daniel Arzani’s quality

When Manchester City signed Daniel Arzani after the 2018 World Cup, he was touted to be one of the best young players in the world. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out too well for the Australian so far.

Arzani’s spell at Celtic was forgettable as he was restricted by a long-term injury. Arzani was then loaned to Utrecht, where he was supposed to kick-start his career. However, Utrecht manager Rene Hake has been open in his criticism of the 21-year old.

“It’s clear that he doesn’t meet our expectations. I think as a player of FC Utrecht, you need to show something to make me think, 'This is a player I can build and rely on',” Hake said about the player.