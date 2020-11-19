Manchester City News Roundup: Guardiola explains why he signed a new contract, Roy Keane compares City midfielder with Paul Scholes - 19th November 2020

Manchester City return to the Premier League on Saturday when they visit high-flying Tottenham Hotspur. The Cityzens will aim to string together a run of wins to climb up the table. On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on the 19th of November, 2020.

Pep Guardiola explains why he signed a new Manchester City contract

Pep Guardiola has signed a 2-year extension to his contract at Manchester City; the Spanish tactician will now stay at the club till 2023. The former Bayern Munich manager has already guided City to eight trophies, that includes two Premier League titles, during his time at the Etihad.

Speaking after signing the new deal, Pep Guardiola said:

"Ever since I arrived at Manchester City, I have been made to feel so welcome at the club and in the city itself - from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and the owner. Since then, we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success."

Guardiola further said in this regard:

"Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well, and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, Ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season. The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that."

Guardiola is yet to win the elusive Champions League title at Manchester City, having last won it with Barcelona back in 2011. However, signing the Spaniard for the next two seasons could potentially give City the upper hand if they pursue a ceratin Lionel Messi.

Roy Keane compares Phil Foden with Paul Scholes

England vs Iceland - UEFA Nations League

Phil Foden impressed in England's win against Iceland in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. The 20-year-old Manchester City midfielder bagged two goals in the game, drawing praise from Roy Keane.

The youngest player to score more than once in a game at @wembleystadium for the #ThreeLions.



Nicely done, @PhilFoden 👏 pic.twitter.com/s05GD3V1mr — England (@England) November 19, 2020

The left-footed midfielder showed his intelligence off the ball before finding the net with a low drive. Speaking after the game, Keane said about Foden:

"I love this first goal. We’re talking about making runs in the box right at the end, a bit like Paul Scholes used to do. Sometimes, it’s about standing still, and that’s football intelligence. He’s 20 years of age. Excellent performance. He made a mistake a couple of months ago. He’ll be delighted with that. He’s a great prospect."