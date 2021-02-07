Manchester City News Roundup: Laporta says Messi has offers on the table, pundit claims Dias has made a bigger impact than van Dijk, and more - 6th February 2021

Ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, we bring you the latest news from the club. Here are the latest updates for 6th February 2021:

Robbie Savage says Dias has made a bigger impact than van Dijk

Ruben Dias has earned rave reviews following an impressive debut campaign for Manchester City, and former Premier League player Robbie Savage is the latest to praise the defender.

Dias’ arrival has made Manchester City more solid and assured at the back, and the likes of John Stones and Joao Cancelo have also raised their game.

Savage has said that Dias’ contribution so far has been magnificent, and that his impact at Manchester City is greater than that of Virgil van Dijk’s at Liverpool.

“The amount of clean sheets that they have kept and the way John Stones has improved is quite remarkable,” Savage said on BT Sport Score.

“His impact on Man City has been better than Van Dijk’s impact on Liverpool.

“Van Dijk is the best defender in the world when fit, but Dias’s contribution has been magnificent.”

Is Rúben Dias the signing of the season? 🤔@RobbieSavage8 thinks so 👇



"His impact on Man City in the opening games has been better than Virgil van Dijk's impact at Liverpool."#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/OowBAe9DXk — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

On loan Manchester City defender hoping to replicate Adarabioyo’s success

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is hoping to replicate the success former City defender Tosin Adarabioyo has had after moving out on loan.

Adarabioyo moved out on loan to Blackburn Rovers, and impressed for them before earning a move to Fulham. He has since seen regular Premier League football, and is a key player for Fulham at the back.

Harwood-Bellis was sent out on loan to Blackburn in January, and the defender feels he has the opportunity to impress in the Championship and progress like his former teammate.

“He [Adarabioyo] progressed and is now playing in the Premier League so hopefully I can follow in his footsteps.

“The club were really good to him, he got his opportunity and did really well,” Harwood-Bellis said.

Laporta says Messi has received lucrative offers already

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has admitted that want away star Lionel Messi has some lucrative offers from abroad.

Messi’s contract with Barcelona ends this summer, and he has been linked with a move to Manchester City and PSG.

Both clubs have the resources to sign Messi, but Laporta still hopes that Messi will remain at Camp Nou.

Advertisement

"It won't be easy because he's receiving offers from clubs that don't lack money, because they have either a tycoon or a state behind them," Laporta said.

"Messi is very comfortable here, I'm convinced," Laporta continued. "From what I know of him, he wants to stay.

"He loves Barcelona and I enjoy the honesty he has always spoken to me with," he added.