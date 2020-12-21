Manchester City News Roundup: Leo Messi opens up on summer saga, Cityzens tipped to sign Real Madrid and Manchester United target, and more - 21st December 2020

Manchester City returned to winning ways with what was a well-contested 1-0 win away at Southampton. The Cityzens have endured a stuttering start to the campaign having dropped points on seven different occasions already in their opening 13 games, but an expertly-placed finish from Raheem Sterling to turn in a Kevin De Bruyne cutback ensured all three points for City against the Saints.

Ahead of their upcoming EFL Cup clash against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester City news.

Pep Guardiola not expecting club to sign striker

Pep Guardiola does not expect the club to sign another striker

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out the signing of a new striker in the January window. The former champions have uncharacteristically struggled due to a lack of goals this season in the absence of star man Sergio Aguero. His deputy, Gabriel Jesus, has not been in the best of form either, leaving City with little attacking options up front.

Despite this, Guardiola says he does not expect to sign a new striker due to the ongoing financial crisis. He explained;

"No I don’t think so because the economic situation around world is what it is. All the clubs struggle – we are not an exception."

Manchester City have struggled due to a lack of goals, having found the back of the net only twice in their last three league games. Addressing his side's lack of offensive output, the Catalan remarked;

"I don’t know. We’re struggling, our momentum up front isn’t good. We are creating clear chances that we cannot score and when this happens we are always going to suffer. That’s why I’m not able to say how we will be this season. Game by game is the only thing I can do and now we go to London to play Arsenal in the Carabao Cup."

Leo Messi opens up on summer saga

Barcelona skipper Leo Messi

Barcelona captain Leo Messi has discussed the dramatic summer saga in the summer that almost saw him leave his boyhood club for Manchester City. The Argentine revealed that he was fed up with the Blaugrana's lack of a sporting project and had reportedly set his sights on a move to Pep Guardiola's side, but the move failed to materialise.

Speaking on his future at the club, the Barcelona legend revealed that he wants to fight for his club and is excited for what the future holds. Messi said;

"The truth is that today I'm fine. It's true that I had a very bad time in the summer. It came from before. What happened before the summer, because of how the season ended, the legal situation and all that. Then I dragged it on a bit at the beginning of the season."

643 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has scored 643 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, equalling Pele’s 🇧🇷 record for Santos. King. pic.twitter.com/oXPD7XGI5S — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2020

The Manchester City target added,

"But today I'm fine and I feel like fighting seriously for everything that lies ahead. I'm excited. I know that the club is going through a difficult time, at club level and everything that surrounds Barcelona, but I'm looking forward to it."

While Manchester City were in pole position to land him earlier on, Paris Saint-Germain have now emerged as the favourites for his signature as Messi hopes to reunite with former teammate Neymar Jr.

Manchester City tipped to sign Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Former Premier League defender Claus Lundekvam believes that Manchester City would benefit greatly from signing Erling Haaland. The former Norwegian international is a huge admirer of his compatriot and Borussia Dortmund star Haaland, who has set the stage alight with his stunning goal-scoring exploits in Germany and in Europe.

Speaking on the 20-year-old star, Lundekvam expressed;

"I can see him [Haaland] playing for the biggest clubs in the world, absolutely. He is such good form, he is so direct and he’s a world-class attacker at the moment. To put the goals away, Erling Haaland would be a certain asset for Manchester City. I’m sure Pep [Guardiola] is looking at him, and is looking at [Leo] Messi and some X-factor striker who can put these chances away. That is what they need."

15 - Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games, only failing to score in two appearances in the competition. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/750PWPF0N4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

The former Norwegian defender claimed that it would be a difficult prospect to say no to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City should they come calling for his services. He added,

"He’s just joined Dortmund. He’s on fire there, he’s really happy there. He’s really close to his dad [Alf Inge Haaland] and I think for his development to stay at Dortmund this season is probably clever."

"For him to go to one of the best clubs in the world, and City being one of them, it could happen. Performance talks, and money talks. If he gets a chance to go to City and Pep is keen on bringing him in, even in the summer, he can’t turn down Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. It will be interesting to see."

Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool are the other clubs that have been strongly linked with moves for the Dortmund star.

