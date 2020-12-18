Manchester City News Roundup: Two injury doubts ahead of Southampton clash, PSV starlet makes transfer plea, and more - 18th December 2020

Manchester City are set to face Southampton in what could be a game that helps turn their fortunes around in the Premier League. The Cityzens have managed to collect all three points from just five of their 12 league games so far, making it one of the most underwhelming starts to the season they've had in the recent few years.

Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester City news as they look to break into the top six of the Premier League.

PSV starlet expresses ambition to play for Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven youngster Yorbe Vertessen revealed that he would love to play for Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the future. The Jong PSV forward has impressed with his displays for the youth teams but had suffered from a number of injures over the last couple of years, and recently made his debut for the senior team.

Speaking on his ambitions for the future, the Belgium Under 19 international expressed;

"I have a healthy ambition and dream of a future in Germany or England, where Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the teams of my heart."

Vertessen is contracted to the Dutch club until 2022.

Advertisement

Riyad Mahrez snubbed teammate in FIFA The Best voting

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez snubbed his teammate Kevin De Bruyne in the voting for FIFA's The Best awards. The winger was given the chance to vote for three players being the captain of the Algerian national side and, despite playing alongside the majestic Belgian for over a couple of years, Mahrez snubbed De Bruyne in favour of his Premier League rival.

15 - Kevin De Bruyne became the first player to assist 15+ goals in three separate Premier League campaigns. Creator. #OptaPLRefresher pic.twitter.com/I55dTR5cUz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2020

Mahrez's first vote went to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski who ultimately won the award, after whom the Algerian forward voted for Liverpool ace Sadio Mane. The Senegalese superstar had a phenomenal year with the Reds and received Mahrez's second vote. De Bruyne, Mahrez's third choice in the voting, rounded off his list.

Two injury doubts ahead of Southampton clash

Eric Garcia could miss the game

Advertisement

Two Manchester City stars are set to be assessed ahead of their clash against Southampton, as per the club's website. Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko missed their game at home to West Brom, during which Manchester City dropped two points despite dominating the game.

Both Garcia and Zinchenko are doubts for the game against the Saints. Elsewhere, star striker Sergio Aguero could feature from the start after coming off the bench in place of Phil Foden. The Argentine has struggled with several injury concerns since last year and his return could be a huge boost for a misfiring Manchester City.

Also read: Joan Laporta's comments on Pep Guardiola and Leo Messi, Cityzens starlet could leave the club