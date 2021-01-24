Manchester City News Roundup: Winger rejects new contract, ex-Liverpool player tips City to win the league, and more - 24th January 2021  

Manchester City avoided an upset in the 2020-21 FA Cup against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, as they scored thrice in the final ten minutes to win the game. On that note, let us take a look at the latest Manchester City news as on 24th January, 2021:

Manchester City target Zion Atta rejects new contract

Highly-rated 16-year-old winger Zion Atta has rejected a new contract at Crystal Palace and is now represented by Mino Raiola, as per Daily Mail.

Raiola’s decision to join forces with Atta has raised a few eyebrows, as the super-agent usually goes for the cream of the crop; nevertheless, Atta could now be hot property in the transfer market.

The 16-year-old was already on several sides’ transfer radars, including Manchester City's.

A move to Manchester City will depend on how soon he makes his debut for the first team, which could take a while, as he is still only 16.

Crystal Palace Under-16 forward Zion Atta has signed with the agent Mino Raiola according to Rising Ballers.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/3CkPo9JcQG — Palace Transfers HQ (@Palace_Transfer) January 19, 2021

Pep Guardiola tells Phil Foden to not emulate De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained that Phil Foden’s form is good, but the England international must not try and copy what Kevin De Bruyne does for the team.

Foden scored the equaliser against Cheltenham Town on Saturday to help the former FA Cup champions come from behind to win 3-1.

The 20-year old has already scored nine times in all competitions for Manchester City this season. He could have a key role to play in the coming months, as De Bruyne is expected to be out.

Nevertheless, Guardiola feels Foden, despite being in good touch, must play his own style and not try to emulate De Bruyne.

“We have the players - Phil has to be Phil and not be Kevin De Bruyne because there is only one Kevin De Bruyne," Guardiola said. “He needs to keep doing what he has being doing in terms of when we are in a bad moment or when we are losing in terms of what he gave to the game. Phil is in a great moment and with great confidence. He is clinical in front of goal,” Guardiola further added.

Manchester City could win the title this season, says Liverpool legend

Former Liverpool legend Danny Murphy has said that even though Liverpool are likely to push Manchester City all the way, Pep Guardiola’s side have the experience to go all the way.

“I fully expected Manchester City and Liverpool to battle it out for obvious reasons — they’ve comfortably been the best teams for the past three years. But nothing would surprise me now; it’s clear 2020-21 is a uniquely unpredictable season. City have been the most impressive team in the country, but then their main man De Bruyne is ruled out with a hamstring injury."

Murphy further said in this regard:

"So, I have changed my mind and now think there will be more contenders than usual going into the final few weeks. But if I had to put my head on the block, I still expect City to ultimately get over the line,” Murphy wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

It has been a competitive Premier League season so far, with several sides in the running for the title.

Liverpool, who were seen as the favourites a few weeks ago, have struggled to score goals.

However, former champions Manchester City have been the model of consistency, while Manchester United have emerged as the surprise league leaders.