“Manchester City players need to be drug tested” - Fans react as City move closer to Premier League title with 4-0 win over Fulham

Fans fear for Arsenal after Manchester City displaced them at the top of the league with a rampant 4-0 win away at 10-man Fulham today (May 11). The Cityzens coasted to victory at Craven Cottage courtesy of goals from Josko Gvardiol (13', 71'), Phil Foden (59'), and Julian Alvarez (90+6'P).

Gvardiol gave the visitors the lead with a fine finish after linking up with Kevin De Bruyne. He found Cottagers' goalkeeper Bernd Leno's bottom corner with a tidy effort.

Foden's incredible season continued as he racked up his 25th goal of the season. The in-form England international fired into the bottom left corner courtesy of Bernardo Silva's assist to increase Manchester City's lead.

Silva was at it again for Gvardiol's second when the Portuguese playmaker sent an inch-perfect cross towards the Croatian defender. He prodded the ball past Leno to make it 3-0.

Fulham's day went from bad to worse when Issa Diop picked up a red card for a second bookable offense (90+5'). The French defender gave away a penalty after clipping Julian Alvarez in the box.

Alvarez stepped up and took the penalty himself and fired in a fourth for Pep Guardiola's men. It was a comfortable victory that propelled the Cityzens to the top of the Premier League for the time being.

City hold a two-point lead over Arsenal who face Manchester United tomorrow. They could be on the brink of a fourth title in a row if the Gunners lose at Old Trafford.

Fans have been left astounded by City's dominant display at Craven Cottage and one fan even suggested they should be drug tested:

"Manchester City players need to be drug tested. This is not normal."

Other fans gave similar responses on X (formerly Twitter) with one fan posting an amusing clip of how Arsenal fans will be feeling:

Another fan insisted the only way to stop City is to be better:

"To win the Premier League against this Manchester City, you can’t rely on them to drop points. You have to just be outright better."

Another fan dropped a hilarious video of a runner getting stopped in their tracks comparing it to City's title rivals:

"Manchester City every single time you think there's a chance to win the Premier League."

One fan also posted a video of a man crying while smoking and captioned it:

"Arsenal fans watching Fulham getting cooked by Gvardiol, and Manchester City running off with the league title again."

Another fan mocked the Gunners' apparent attempts to motivate former goalkeeper Leno:

"Arsenal players called Fulham goalkeeper cos he's played for Arsenal before but Manchester City still lashed him."

An Arsenal fan admitted defeat in the title race:

"Congratulations to Manchester City on yet another EPL trophy to their cabinet. Arsenal blew their chances away when no one was even pressuring them. Aston Villa AT HOME. DURING A TITLE RACE. Congratulations to Man City once again. The deserving winners."

Peter Crouch thinks Manchester City will win the title after their 'professional performance' vs Fulham

Peter Crouch reckons Pep Guardiola's men will win their fourth title in a row.

Peter Crouch covered the game for TNT Sports and he was impressed by what he saw from City. The former Liverpool striker predicts the Cityzens to become champions for a fourth season in a row:

"Another professional performance, clinical again and I can't see this title going any other way in all honesty."

It was pure dominance from the visitors as they enjoyed 65% of possession and had 16 attempts. Fulham could only manage one attempt at their opponents' goal which speaks volumes.

Guardiola's men are the only Premier League side not to lose a game this year. They can seal the title with two more wins against Tottenham Hotspur (May 14) and West Ham United (May 19).