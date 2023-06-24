Manchester City plot late move to hijack Bayern Munich's deal for Manchester United target - Reports

Manchester City have joined Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the race for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. According to Football Insider, the Cityzens are looking to make a late push for the South Korean who has impressed with the Serie A champions.

The report also adds that United are likely to end their pursuit of the player, with Bayern believed to be the front-runners. However, the situation could become interesting with Pep Guardiola's side entering the fray.

Min-jae's contract is said to have a release clause of £50 million which becomes active in July. The 26-year-old joined Napoli from Turkish side Fenerbahce just last season on a deal worth £15 million and signed a three-year contract.

Manchester City are rumored to be in the market for a center-back with Aymeric Laporte's departure imminent. The Spaniard struggled for game time last season and is expected to leave the Etihad. City are also interested in RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Josko Gvardiol.

Bayern will look to finalize a deal for Min-jae quickly. The Bavarians are expected to lose France international Lucas Hernandez, who has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain (via 90min).

With Manchester United firmly out of the race for the South Korean, they are expected to pursue other names. L'Equipe claim that the Red Devils have pivoted to a move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in the 25-year-old, according to the French outlet.

Bayern Munich plan shock move for Manchester City star

Phillips is looked at as an alternative to Declan Rice.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in a deal for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. According to German outlet Bild, the Bavarian side are eyeing an unexpected move for the 27-year-old who failed to make much of an impact last season.

Having arrived from Leeds United for £42 million, Phillips could not establish himself in manager Pep Guardiola's rotation. He started just two games in the Premier League, both after the title had been secured.

With Manchester City set to battle Arsenal in the pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, Phillips could fall out of favor further at the Etihad. Should the Cityzens land Rice, a move to Bayern could be enticing for Phillips.

The Englishman could face competition from the incoming Konrad Laimer. The Austrian is expected to join the Bundesliga champions from RB Leipzig on a free transfer.

