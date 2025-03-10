Manchester City plotting move to sign midfielder linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. According to TBR Football, the Cityzens sent scouts to watch him during the Eagles' 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, March 8.

Pep Guardiola's side is closely monitoring the 21-year-old as they look to revamp their squad in the summer transfer window.

According to the report, Real Madrid and Liverpool are also interested in Wharton. Since joining Palace from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, Wharton has had a significant influence in south London and received much recognition for his efforts.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer recently described the England international’s performances as "really exciting" (via Sport Bible). Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Aston Villa are all monitoring his progress closely, as per reports.

Despite the growing interest in Wharton's services, Crystal Palace are reportedly determined to retain their midfield star. The Eagles have not set a valuation for Wharton, making a potential summer move difficult for any interested party.

Wharton has made 33 appearances for Crystal Palace since joining the club, providing four assists.

Crystal Palace may offer Wharton a lucrative contract to keep Manchester City and other clubs at bay

Palace's dynamic style under head coach Oliver Glasner, which is marked by quick counterattacks and high-pressing tactics, has benefited greatly from Wharton's qualities. The Englishman is a solid tackler out-of-possession and can easily break lines with his passing, especially in transition.

To fend off bids, Palace plan to build around the young midfielder and prepare to offer him an attractive new contract, as per Sport Bible. Palace's determination to retain Wharton aligns with their planning for the possible departures of key players Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

Guehi will enter the last year of his contract this summer, therefore, Palace may have to sell him to prevent losing him for nothing next year. The Eagles reportedly turned down Tottenham Hotspur's £70 million offer on transfer deadline day in January.

Eze has drawn the interest of several elite teams in England due to his ball-carrying and passing abilities. Manchester United and Spurs have been linked with the Englishman in the past.

Manchester City's interest may grow as Wharton's stock continues to climb, adding more drama to what looks to be a pivotal few months at Selhurst Park.

