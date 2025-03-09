Manchester City plotting stunning move to sign PSG star this summer: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Joao Neves this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net. Pep Guardiola intends to make valuable additions to the team in the summer and has already started shortlisting candidates.

Known for his tactical intelligence, versatility, and ability to perform in a quandary, Neves has become a transfer priority for multiple European clubs, including Manchester City. Guardiola sees Neves as a solution to his team's midfield problems, especially in the absence of Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are also expected to leave the Etihad outfit at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The 20-year-old is also likely to add balance to the Spanish tactician's side, who are currently fourth in the Premier League.

Joao Neves joined PSG from Benfica in the summer of 2024 for a reported transfer fee of €60 million. Since then, he has played 36 matches for Les Parisiens, scoring four and providing nine across competitions. Apart from playing in the midfield, Neves has also featured in a few matches as a full-back for Luis Enrique's side.

However, Les Parisiens won't let the Premier League giants secure the 20-year-old's services for cheap. PSG have no intention of letting the Portuguese midfielder go until they get a considerable offer.

Pep Guardiola admits that Manchester City needs to improve to secure UCL spot for next season

Pep Guardiola has affirmed that Manchester City are required to win 'a lot of matches' to secure a UEFA Champions League spot next season. The Spanish tactician admitted that his side has lacked consistency after the Cityzens suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 8.

Playing at the City Ground, Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in the 83rd minute to guide Nottingham Forest to a crucial victory. Meanwhile, City suffered their ninth League defeat of the season, the most since the 2019-20 campaign.

Pep Guardiola said after the game (via the National):

"We have to win matches. We don't win enough games in a row to be secure. We have 10 games left, we have to win a lot of games to qualify. This is how it is. To find a way we have to play better. We have to do something, it doesn't come from the sky. Of course the situation is what it is."

He added:

"Ten games left, starting against Brighton next Saturday, international break afterwards and we'll see what happens."

Manchester City are currently fourth in the Premier League with 47 points in 28 matches. Next, they'll face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, March 15.

