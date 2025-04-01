According to a report by Tribal Football, Manchester City are ready to pay €60 million to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The Dutch midfielder has been outstanding for the Rossonieri since he arrived from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023.

Reijnders scored 17 times and provided eight assists in 93 appearances for the Italian Giants, helping them to win one Italian Super Cup title. Despite their struggles, he is enjoying a fabulous season with the Milanese club, scoring 13 and providing four assists from 43 games.

Reijnders joined AC Milan for a reported €20.5 million but could leave for nearly three times what he cost if Manchester City continues its pursuit of the Dutchman. His contract with the Serie A giants runs until the summer of 2030.

Pep Guardiola hopes his side can bring the 26-year-old in this summer to help his side reimpose themselves in the Premier League after a poor defense of their fourth consecutive title this season. The Sky Blues sit in fifth place with 48 points from 29 games in the league.

Manchester City boss admits poor title defense

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted his side has not been up to standard this season as they struggle to secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Catalan tactician has seen his side endure a shocking reversal of fortunes that sees them outside the top four spots in the league.

In his press conference before his side faces Leicester City in the league today, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss discussed his side's UEFA Champions League hopes, telling the club's official site:

“We had in the past much more tougher than this one. When you have to win 16 or 17 games to win the Premier League don’t tell me it’s not a tough one. In the past except the first season we were together, and one season when Liverpool were extremely strong and we could not compete with them, all the time we were there to fight for the Premier League. This is the first time, along with the first season I was here nine years ago, that we have to fight to qualify for the Champions League. We have nine games left and we know what we have to do. "

Pep Guardiola concluded:

"Five at home, four away, we have to win our home games and we are going to try. I would like to say yes but I don’t know because the previous seasons we have done it and every season we have been able to do it. This season we have not been consistent so I don’t know.”

Guardiola has been with Manchester City since the summer of 2016, helping them to six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. He has averaged 2.28 games in his 518 games in charge of the team,

