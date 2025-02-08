Manchester City ready to spend big to sign two full-backs in the summer - Reports

According to a report by Football Insider, Manchester City are looking to sign two fullbacks in the summer to strengthen their squad. The English champions have endured a shocking defense of their Premier League title, ending their four-year stranglehold on the division.

The Sky Blues are linked with a move for Theo Hernandez and Andrea Cambiasso from AC Milan and Juventus. The English champions were tipped with a move for the latter in the recently concluded winter transfer window but were put off by the Bianconeri's valuation of £60 million.

Manchester City spent heavily in the recently concluded transfer window, signing Victor Reis, Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Nico Gonzalez for a combined fee of over €200 million. Cambiaso has been at Juventus since joining Genoa in 2022 for a reported €13.3 million fee. Hernandez has been at AC Milan since he left Real Madrid for a reported €22.8 million fee in 2019.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side will learn the verdict of their 115 charges in the coming month. The English champions have been charged with breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

The Manchester-based side is in danger of being hit with a point deduction or even expulsion from the league when their sentence is handed down. Speaking about the potential verdict, Guardiola told Sky Sports:

"I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are [not] just being in a wealthy position. In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, [Manchester] United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool."

The Catalan tactician concluded, saying:

"The reason why is we have sold a lot in the last seasons but, even with that, I know [what people say about] this club, it is always 'just about the money'. Respect the other ones but in one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want."

Manchester City has become one of the best Premier League teams in the last decade. Under Pep Guardiola, the side has won six of the last seven league titles. The manager has averaged 2.29 points per game in his 508 games with the team.

