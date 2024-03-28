Manchester City readying stunning bid to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Manchester City are preparing a huge bid for Barcelona midfielder Pedri. According to Spanish outlet Todofichajes, the Cityzens are keen on signing the 21-year-old and are willing to offer close to €100 million for the player.

While Pedri has emerged as a key player for La Blaugrana, he has also struggled with regular fitness issues since playing 37 league games in the 2020-21 season. He featured in just 12 and 26 games in the subsequent campaigns, indicating how injury-prone he has been.

Thus, Barcelona are now content with letting him go. The Catalan side are keen on avoiding another situation similar to that of attacker Ansu Fati, where they held on to the player for too long, eventually failing to cash in on him at his maximum value. Further, his sale could help the side amidst their financial troubles.

The report further claims that Manchester City already explored the possibility of a deal last summer when the two clubs agreed on a deal to send Joao Cancelo to the Camp Nou on loan. The European champions remain the frontrunners in a deal for him, with La Blaugrana looking to receive a fee close to €100 million.

City manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be a huge fan of the 21-year-old. Currently, their options in midfield include Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva. Should Pedri find a way to stay healthy regularly, he could prove to be a valuable addition to the side.

Manchester City lead Barcelona and Real Madrid in race for Bayern Munich star - Reports

Kimmich could leave Bayern in the summer.

Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. According to Fichajes.net, the Premier League giants are the current frontrunners for the 29-year-old's signature.

Kimmich has previously worked with Guardiola at Bayern. He joined from Vfb Stuttgart in 2015 and since established himself as Phillip Lahm's successor, possessing the versatility to play either at right-back or in midfield.

However, following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign in which the Bavarian side look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title, Kimmich could be on the move. He has made 31 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing eight assists.

According to the report, Manchester City view the player as cover for star midfielder Rodri. Barcelona, meanwhile, look at him as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.