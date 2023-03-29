Manchester City have registered their interest in signing Real Madrid target next summer - Reports

Manchester City have expressed interest in signing 20-year-old midfielder Gabri Veiga from Spanish club Celta Vigo, as per Madrid Extra. Along with Real Madrid, City are now monitoring the player as he catches the attention of several European giants.

Veiga's contract includes a £35 million release clause, which has attracted Real Madrid's interest. With Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva's futures uncertain as they reach the end of their contracts, City manager Pep Guardiola is seeking reinforcements in central areas before next season.

The defending Premier League champions are trailing Arsenal in the title race this season by eight points. They are already planning for the new season, with Veiga on their priority transfer list.

Gabri Veiga has scored nine goals this season, impressing with his performances in La Liga. Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino acknowledged that they will not be able to prevent Veiga from leaving the club over the coming months. He revealed that four Premier League teams had expressed interest in the young midfielder, but Real Madrid are yet to make any inquiries.

Mourino admitted that they know the offers Veiga is getting from several big clubs, which seem impossible to match. He also stated that they did not know whether Real Madrid had contacted the player. With four of the top 10 Premier League teams inquiring about Veiga, the young midfielder is in high demand.

He said via the Daily Mail:

''We don't want to sell Gabri Veiga, but they are going to buy him from us. And we can't do anything there. We know some of his offers and it is impossible to reach them.''

The Spanish club's president confirmed that Real Madrid are among the big clubs interested in getting the services of their midfielder. He added:

''There are several teams behind Gabri. Real Madrid? They haven't asked us, we don't know if they will have called the player. Of the top 10 in the Premier League, four have asked about him.''

Guardiola's intention to add more firepower to City's midfield could make Veiga a suitable target for the club. However, they may compete with other European giants, including Real Madrid, for the youngster's signature.

Manchester City wait on Ilkay Gundogan's decision as Barcelona and another club express interest

Manchester City are eagerly waiting for Ilkay Gundogan to decide his future with the club, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder's contract expires this year, and City are keen to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan has been a vital player for Manchester City, scoring 53 goals and providing 37 assists in 290 games. However, Barcelona are interested in signing him on a free transfer, adding to the pressure on Manchester City to secure his services.

