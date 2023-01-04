“Manchester City are relentless” - Paul Merson fires Premier League title warning to Arsenal

Paul Merson urged Arsenal not to take the foot off the paddle in the Premier League title race despite having an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The former Gunners star claimed that the Cityzens have often rallied in the points table with consecutive wins. Given the quality of the squad at Pep Guardiola's disposal, Mikel Arteta's side can't put a foot wrong and need to pile up the wins.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League game against Newcastle United, Merson claimed (via Manchester Evening News):

"Only time will tell. I mean the team that are chasing them down at the moment - Manchester City - have reeled off 12 wins on the trot enough times and that's the problem. Manchester City are relentless."

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Arsenal created more xG in the first 7 minutes against Newcastle than they did in the remainder of the match. Arsenal created more xG in the first 7 minutes against Newcastle than they did in the remainder of the match.

He added:

"They're only a couple points behind what they were I think last season, and they still ended up with 90-odd points, so if anybody is going to go and reel off 12 [wins in a row], it's them. Arsenal have just got to keep on winning, keep on winning. That's a lot of points and I don't care what anybody says."

Merson continued:

"It's hard. [Even if Arsenal went] 10 points clear, we're still sitting here thinking if they go on and win the league then, wow, because it's Manchester City. I've seen it too many times. They reel of 12 wins on the trot, 13 wins, 14 wins on the trot. Not like win five, draw one, then win five, they reel them off and it doesn't matter who they play. That's my only worry."

The Gunners dropped two points against the Magpies as the game ended in a goal-less draw. Despite the result, Arteta's side sit atop the Premier League table with 44 points after playing 17 league games. City, on the other hand, have 36 points from one game less.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta outlined his plan for 2023

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Mikel Arteta's goal for 2023 is clear-cut. He wants the Gunners to pile up win after win in the new year. Ahead of the clash against Newcastle, Arteta told the media (via the club's website):

"To win against Newcastle, and then the next one, and the next one! That’s the dream, and obviously that all my loved ones and everyone around the club feel healthy, satisfied, and enjoys life, which is beautiful."

Arsenal @Arsenal The points are shared at Emirates Stadium. The points are shared at Emirates Stadium. https://t.co/nTco7asRu2

