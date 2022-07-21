Manchester City's pre-season plans affected as John Stones, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan are banned from US tour over Covid vaccines - Reports

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Manchester City's pre-season tour of the USA has been hampered by the absence of three players due to their Covid vaccination status.

The Sun has claimed that first-team trio Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan were all unable to get into the country as they could not meet entry requirements.

The players have instead joined the club's under-23 squad in Croatia before they join the rest of their teammates next week. Guardiola was hopeful of enjoying a pre-season where all his players would be available.

When the legendary tactician was asked how his plans had been affected, he struggled to hide his disappointment.

According to The Sun, the Manchester City boss proclaimed:

“Yes it’s disappointing, I would like them to be here. In our second season, when we ended up with 100 points ,that was the only season when we were all together. Since then it’s always been maybe four players arriving and then a week later another one.

“And because of that we started the seasons with incredible problems. Every year we drop points. This season I thought maybe we will be all together but due to the personal situation of these players, we will not. But it’s what it is, we are going to move forward and we have to adapt.”

The 51-year-old further added:

“(The trio) are fit, they are training with the Under-23s and they’ll come back and join us, and they’ll be fine.”

Pep Guardiola gives update on new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland

The Norwegian superstar watched from the sidelines as his new team beat Mexican side Club America 2-1 thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne brace.

After the clash, Guardiola gave a hint as to when Manchester City supporters can expect to see their new number nine in action. The boss told Manchester City's official website:

"Next game he’ll be ready. He had niggles, we don’t want to take risks, maybe against Bayern, we will see.

"He made two sessions, we don’t want to take risks. The season is so long; we will have time, don’t worry. He had some problems last season at Dortmund but we try to handle it; it’s not a big issue.

"We want to take care of them. When we come back we want to be fit; the player has to be fit to be ready. It will come."

