Manchester City's pursuit of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish intensifies

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Tottenham's Harry Kane were Manchester City's primary targets coming into the current transfer window. Manchester City were well aware that their pursuit would be enough to land at least one of their targets. A combined move would be a dream for the Citizens, but the chances of that happening are slim.

As for Aston Villa, Jack Grealish is their main superstar. Villa's management has built the team around him since their promotion from the Championship. The Villains, aware of City's pulling power, have also offered the 25-year-old an eye-watering £200,000-a-week deal to stay at Villa Park.

Manchester City have opened talks with Aston Villa over the potential signing of Jack Grealish. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 29, 2021

City waited for the conclusion of England's Euro 2020 campaign before submitting their first official bid. The opening bid from the Sky Blues as per sources is around £75m. Grealish's current market value is £58.5m, but Villa will use their negotiating and bargaining power to make sure their captain doesn't leave.

Manchester City are now in direct contact with Aston Villa for Jack Grealish. Negotiations ongoing to reach an agreement - not gonna take long, decision to be made in the next days. 🔵 #MCFC



Aston Villa have already offered Grealish a new contract. They hope to keep him. #AVFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

On 15 September 2020, Grealish signed a new five-year contract with Aston Villa which will keep him at the club until 2025. This is why the negotiations between the two clubs will be a back-and-forth affair before both parties agree on a mutual outcome.

It wouldn't even be surprising if Villa asked City for nearly a hundred million euros to land the left-winger.

The qualities that a player like Jack Grealish brings to a team are priceless. Grealish's close control is near perfect and the way he commands the ball is mesmerizing. It is the sole reason why the opposition defenders feel threatened to foul him before he orchestrates something vicious.

Jack Grealish must now take a call on his future. On the one hand, Villa are building a great team around him. He is their captain and has been with the Claret & Blue Army since 2014.

However, joining a super club like Manchester City promises a great deal of success. The fact that the team is managed by Pep Guardiola, one of the elite managers in the game, will make a move all the more enticing.

