Manchester City told to pay British record £100m for Premier League star - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a £75 million bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Villa, however, are not ready to sell the England star for anything less than a British record fee of £100 million.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Grealish is high on Manchester City's wishlist for the ongoing summer transfer window. The Premier League champions are also preparing a massive bid of £75 million plus add-ons. However, as the report claims, they will need to increase their offer by another £25 million to meet Villa's valuation.

In a bid to keep Grealish at Aston Villa, the Dean Smith-managed club is prepared to offer him a new deal. The improved terms would see him earn £150k-per-week, should he choose to accept.

The Daily Mail report also states that there have been unconfirmed reports of a £100m release clause in Grealish's current contract with Villa.

Pep Guardiola is highly interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Manchester City, and the club is reportedly close to completing a deal.

Confidence around Man City that Jack Grealish will sign in the coming weeks. Remain in talks with Aston Villa, who want £100m. City negotiating down from there. Belief is he wants to make the move. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) July 28, 2021

Jack Grealish will improve Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea: Rio Ferdinand

Aston Villa v Chelsea - Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently heaped praise on Jack Grealish. He believes the Villa superstar will improve clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, urging the Premier League giants to sign him from Villa.

“If I’m Liverpool, I’m going to get him. If I’m Man City, I’m taking him. Because he improves them. He improves Chelsea, 100%. Whoever’s got the money to pay for him, do it. If Liverpool bought him it would be like a bolt out the blue. He improves them,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

With the Premier League season set to start in little more than a fortnight, expect some movement soon in the Grealish transfer saga.

🦸‍♂️ 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠 🦸‍♂️@JackGrealish's stunner at Old Trafford gets better and better from every angle 📐 pic.twitter.com/rY2E4xkfxi — Premier League (@premierleague) July 19, 2021

