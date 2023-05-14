Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte posts hilarious clip in reaction to Arsenal’s loss to Brighton

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte can smell the Premier League title edging closer following Arsenal's shock 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners collapsed at the Emirates with the Seagulls wreaking havoc against Mikel Arteta's men on Sunday (May 14). Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan were on target in a devastating defeat for the north Londoners.

It means Manchester City are just one win away from successfully defending their league crown. They will win the title with a victory over Chelsea next Sunday (May 21) or if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Laporte reacted to the Gunners' defeat to Brighton by taking to Twitter and uploading a funny gif. The image is of WWE superstar The Rock breathing in the fumes of a winning performance. Its caption reads:

"Mmmmmm I can smell it."

Manchester City cooked up a storm in their 3-0 victory over Everton the same day Arteta's men stumbled in the title race. Ilkay Gundogan put in a phenomenal performance, scoring a brace and assisting Erling Haaland. The Norweigan striker bagged his 52nd goal of the season.

Laporte may not only be smelling a potential title win but also a treble as City are still alive in two other competitions. They host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday (May 17). The two European heavyweights are tied at 1-1 on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola's men will also face Manchester United in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on June 3. It is turning out to be a remarkable season for the Cityzens. They have displaced Arsenal in the title race having previously trailed them by eight points in January.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mind games paid off as Arsenal falter

Guardiola predicted the Gunners to remain perfect.

Manchester City manager Guardiola said he expected Arsenal to win all three of their remaining games just two days before their slip-up to Brighton. The Spanish tactician seemed to play mind games, telling reporters:

"I think, definitely, they are going to win their three games. I would like them to drop points, to be honest, but I think they will get nine points."

Those comments placed a ton of pressure on the Gunners' shoulders as they were tasked with remaining perfect for the rest of the campaign. City were widely backed to beat them to the title after their 4-1 win in April at the Etihad. However, the north Londoners still had hope that their title rivals would collapse but it was they who capitulated instead.

Arsenal will face Forest next Saturday before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season (May 28). Meanwhile, City play Chelsea next Sunday, Brighton (May 24), and Brentford (May 28).

