Manchester City star Bernardo Silva breaks silence over Barcelona transfer rumors 

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has broken his silence on speculation over his future with a move to Barcelona having been touted.

Silva, 26, enjoyed a sensational season for Pep Guardiola's side and was instrumental in City’s Premier League success. Following the end of the league campaign, Silva's future was cast into doubt when reports emerged that Barcelona were interested in the forward.

El Nacional reported that Barca president Joan Laporta has had contact with Guardiola in an attempt to lure Silva from the Etihad Stadium.

The City boss reacted to the reports by saying that Barca would have a hard time signing the Portuguese midfielder.

Silva has now commented on the speculation, telling reporters (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Barça deal? Unfortunately, I cannot answer anything. When the season ends, we will see what happens."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



No talks or bid yet, just interest - it’s not a possible deal for Barça as of now, only in case Frenkie de Jong will be sold. Bernardo Silva on Barcelona interest: “Barça deal? Unfortunately, I cannot answer anything. When the season ends, we will see what happens”.No talks or bid yet, just interest - it’s not a possible deal for Barça as of now, only in case Frenkie de Jong will be sold. Bernardo Silva on Barcelona interest: “Barça deal? Unfortunately, I cannot answer anything. When the season ends, we will see what happens”. 🇵🇹 #MCFCNo talks or bid yet, just interest - it’s not a possible deal for Barça as of now, only in case Frenkie de Jong will be sold.

Barcelona target Bernardo Silva previously wanted to leave Manchester City

Bernardo Silva is currently on international duty with Portugal

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva had previously told the Times the reasons he was linked with a departure from the Etihad Stadium.

He spoke to the British tabloid (via 90min):

"I was feeling a little bit alone at the time in England and I wasn’t very happy with my life and if you’re not happy, you don’t do your job as well as you do when you are happy."

He continued:

“I had a talk with the club because I wasn’t happy with my life here, and I wanted to be closer to my family. But it [wanting to leave] had nothing to do with the club. I love Manchester City. I love my team-mates, I love the fans, I love the club. Afterwards, nothing happened. I stayed, and I will always give my best for this club as long as I stay here."

Silva then didn't play down the chances he could still make an exit from the Premier League champions at the close of last season, adding:

“At the end of the season, I’m going to sit down with City and see what’s best for both side. Now is not a good time to talk about [my future].”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Man City will set a huge price tag for Bernardo. It’s not a possible deal for Barça, as of now - only in case Frenkie de Jong leaves. Been told the main name mentioned in the meeting between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes yesterday night was Bernardo Silva. Xavi, big fan.Man City will set a huge price tag for Bernardo. It’s not a possible deal for Barça, as of now - only in case Frenkie de Jong leaves. Been told the main name mentioned in the meeting between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes yesterday night was Bernardo Silva. Xavi, big fan. 🇵🇹 #FCBMan City will set a huge price tag for Bernardo. It’s not a possible deal for Barça, as of now - only in case Frenkie de Jong leaves.

With speculation heating up over the Manchester City star's future, it will be interesting to see if Barcelona do make a move.

It centers on the potential exit of Frenkie de Jong, who continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. Marca reports that the Red Devils have made their first bid for the Dutchman at €60 million plus add-ons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far