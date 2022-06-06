Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Barcelona interest in Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken out over the transfer links between Bernardo Silva and Barcelona.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an incredibly successful campaign at the Etihad Stadium as he scored 13 times and provided eight assists in 50 club appearances.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE It's the Man City connection! Bernardo Silva plays a beautifully weighted pass for João Cancelo to make it 4-0. Switzerland chasing shadows It's the Man City connection! Bernardo Silva plays a beautifully weighted pass for João Cancelo to make it 4-0. Switzerland chasing shadows https://t.co/uVVKVFh7qH

Silva's outstanding partnership with Kevin De Bruyne in central midfield was a key factor behind City winning their fourth Premier League title in five years, but the Portuguese international has since been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

However, in an interview with SPORT, Manchester City boss and Barcelona icon Guardiola attempted to quash those rumours as he proclaimed:

"They have it very difficult."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @ReshadRahman_ #MCFC



Pep was the one who changed Bernardo’s mind last summer when he wanted to leave the club - he’s still fighting to keep BS at Man City. Pep Guardiola answers on Barcelona interested in Bernardo Silva as top target: “They will have a difficult time...”.Pep was the one who changed Bernardo’s mind last summer when he wanted to leave the club - he’s still fighting to keep BS at Man City. Pep Guardiola answers on Barcelona interested in Bernardo Silva as top target: “They will have a difficult time...”. 🔒🇵🇹 @ReshadRahman_ #MCFCPep was the one who changed Bernardo’s mind last summer when he wanted to leave the club - he’s still fighting to keep BS at Man City.

Story continues below ad

Bernardo Silva previously admitted that he seeked to leave Manchester City amid Barcelona transfer links

During an interview with The Times in March this year, Silva admitted that he wanted to leave the Sky Blues last summer due to homesickness caused by the pandemic. The dynamic playmaker confessed (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

“People suffered much more than us but for me it was tough because I was far away from my family. Before I used to go to Portugal for a couple of days and have dinner with my mum and dad. It was just dinner but you’re with your parents so it’s nice. To not be able to do that was difficult."

Story continues below ad

He added:

“It was not a nice moment to be honest. For a while I was alone in my flat. Later my girlfriend came. It was bad for everyone. I could see in my team-mates’ faces that it was tough for them too.”

He further noted:

“I was feeling a little bit alone at the time in England and I wasn’t very happy with my life. And if you’re not happy, you don’t do your job as well as you do when you are happy. I was well physically, but if you don’t do your job with a smile on your face, you’re not going to do it as well."

Silva also said:

Story continues below ad

“I had a talk with the club because I wasn’t happy with my life here, and I wanted to be closer to my family. But it had nothing to do with the club. I love Manchester City. I love my team-mates, I love the fans, I love the club. Afterwards, nothing happened. I stayed, and I will always give my best for this club as long as I stay here.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Xavi would only 'sacrifice' Frenkie de Jong if Barça can bring a top player like Robert Lewandowski or Bernardo Silva. Xavi would only 'sacrifice' Frenkie de Jong if Barça can bring a top player like Robert Lewandowski or Bernardo Silva.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/huV97zBbUl

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far