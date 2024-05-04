Manchester City star discussing possible Saudi Arabia move with Riyad Mahrez - Reports

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is reportedly in talks with former teammate Riyad Mahrez over his transfer to the Saudi Pro League in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per the Sun, the Englishman can move to Saudi Arabia next summer. Kyle Walker's current contract with the Etihad outfit expires in the summer of 2026. However, the 33-year-old can leave the Premier League before he becomes a free agent.

Last summer, he was linked to a move to Bayern Munich, but he decided to stay at Manchester City. Nevertheless, his English teammates, such as Harry Kane and Eric Dier, have joined the Bundesliga giants.

The report also stated that Walker is looking forward to signing a long-term contract with a Saudi Pro League side because the Englishman is keen to distance himself and his wife, Annie Kilner, from his former mistress, Lauryn Goodman. Walker also has two children with Goodman.

As a result, he's currently in talks with Algerian attacker Riyad Mahrez, who left Manchester City to join Al-Ahil last summer. A source said (via the Sun):

"Kyle has been thinking about his future after the Premier League and thinks a move to Saudi could be perfect for him, Annie, and their kids when he is done here. He has been speaking to Riyad about the football clubs out there and what life is like for people who move there. Obviously, the lifestyle is vastly different."

Riyad Mahrez joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last summer for a reported transfer fee of £30 million.

Manchester City regrets letting German midfielder leave last summer: Reports

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are reportedly regretting letting German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan leave last summer, as per 90min.

Gundogan joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a free transfer after Pep Guardiola's side completed the treble. As per the aforementioned report, the German midfielder was in talks with Barcelona since March 2023.

Gundogan was free to negotiate with foreign clubs; however, the Etihad outfit was hoping that the German midfielder would sign a new contract in April. In Ilkay Gundogan's absence, City failed to defend their UEFA Champions League title as they lost against Real Madrid on penalties in the quarterfinals.

However, they're currently the frontrunners in the race to win the Premier League. Moreover, Pep Guardiola's men will face Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup on May 25.