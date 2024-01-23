Manchester City star Erling Haaland makes social media post as he links up with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland put out a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after meeting former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Haaland, currently in Abu Dhabi for City's warm weather winter training camp, posed alongside the undefeated Russian former MMA fighter. He captioned the image:

"Great to meet this legend here in Abu Dhabi! @TeamKhabib."

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC back in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission at UFC 254. He hung up the gloves with an exceptional 29-0 record.

Nurmagomedov is well-known for being an avid football fan. Apart from playing the sport, he has often been spotted attending big games at major stadiums in Europe. He was recently spotted alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic at an AC Milan game at the San Siro.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has once again been Manchester City's talisman in attack this season. The prolific Norwegian has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances across competitions in 2023/24.

Haaland has scored 14 Premier League goals this term and is the joint-top scorer in the English top flight alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. However, the 23-year-old hasn't played for City since early December due to a foot injury.

According to recent reports, he should be fit to make his return for the Cityzens at the end of January. City's next assignment is an FA Cup fourth round clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, January 26. They will then face Burnley at home in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov

During his time in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of the most prominent athletes in the world. Manchester City forwards Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland paid their tribute to the Dagestani fighter last year.

After a 4-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth in February 2023, Haaland and Grealish copied Nurmagomedov's famous gesture of pointing to god and crediting the almighty for his success. It caught the former fighter's attention and he replied to the duo's Instagram story:

"I see you guys"

