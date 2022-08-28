Manchester City star Erling Haaland posts 3-word message after stunning hat-trick against Crystal Palace 

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has sent an ominous three-word message to his Premier League rivals following his hat-trick against Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old forward has scored six goals in four appearances since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund following his match-winning display against Crystal Palace.

Patrick Vieira's side took a shock 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium before Bernardo Silva scored early in the second half to begin the comeback. Haaland then headed home a teasing Phil Foden cross to equalize for the hosts before the Norwegian international was presented with a tap-in at the back post to put Manchester City into the lead.

The lethal forward secured his first Premier League hat-trick when Ilkay Gundogan played him through before he shrugged off two defenders and superbly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper. The win means that the champions moved to second in the league while maintaing their unbeaten record.

Expectations were incredibly high for Haaland this season and he already appears to be delivering for Pep Guardiola's side. Following the full-time whistle, the young attacker took to Twitter to reflect on his stunning display:

Pep Guardiola full of praise for new Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

The legendary Spanish boss may have growing concerns about his side's defensive frailties, but he appears to have found a diamond in attack.

After the game, Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on his new striker and was full of praise for his reliability in front of goal. The Manchester City boss stated (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

"I'd say thanks to me for my brilliant ideas but I would say Erling has done this since he was born. Always has done this in his life, at Salzburg, BVB (Borussia Dortmund), always scored goals. These teams who defend deep he has an incredible sense of goal. The three goals, especially the last one, the first one as well, good goals."

The City boss added:

"I will tell you the numbers, we score a lot of goals in previous seasons. It was different the quality of the players we have, but we score lots of goals. The problems we have now is we concede a lot, before was not the case. We have a lot of time. Right now we struggle to do the uncomfortable things we have to do but still don't do it. Important is learn the lesson, win the game."

