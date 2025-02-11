Manchester City star hails Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the most gifted player in the world, labels him a 'freak of nature'

Manchester City star Phil Foden has named Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal as the most gifted player in the world. Foden and Yamal are yet to face each other in an official game.

Lamine Yamal is yet another product of Barcelona's famed youth academy, La Masia, which has produced legends like Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta. The Spaniard made his senior team debut in a LaLiga game in April 2023 and has since become one of the most promising young talents in football.

Yamal is often lauded for his exceptional dribbling and ball control, with many likening him to Lionel Messi and Neymar. The 17-year-old has contributed 18 goals and 21 assists in 82 appearances across competitions for La Blaugrana.

In an interview with the media via Amazon Prime Video, Manchester City star Phil Foden heaped praise on the Barcelona youngster, calling him a freak of nature. He said (via Barca Universal):

"The most gifted player in the world? Lamine Yamal. [He is] A freak of nature. I look at him and his decision-making for such a young kid is unbelievable, one of the best I’ve seen. He’s got everything. One thing I like about him is that I don’t think the pressure gets to him, he plays with a smile on his face and just enjoys football, as it should be."

Lamine Yamal will next be in action against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Monday, Feburary 17. Meanwhile, Phil Foden will gear up for Manchester City's clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs first leg on February 11.

"One of the best versions of Barcelona in recent years" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lavishes praise on Hansi Flick's Barcelona

In an interview with AS, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about Barcelona under Hansi Flick. The former Blaugrana coach claimed it was one of the best versions of the club in recent years.

"At the moment, this is probably one of the best versions of Barcelona in recent years. The team is performing exceptionally this season, and we can compare it to the best versions of Barcelona," Guardiola said (via Barca Universal).

Pep Guardiola is known for leading Barca during their golden age between 2008 and 2012. The Catalan tactician led them to 14 trophies in four seasons, including the treble in the 2008-09 season. The Manchester City boss is credited for playing Lionel Messi as a false nine during his time at the Camp Nou - a decision often considered one of the greatest tactical moves in football.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick took over as the Blaugrana head coach in the summer of 2024 after the departure of former coach Xavi. Despite certain dips, the Catalans have seen a sharp growth under Flick.

Under Flick's brand of attacking football, Barca have scored 113 goals in 36 games across competitions. Flick's side have found the net 64 times in 23 games in LaLiga marking the club's best record since the 2014-15 season when they scored 122 times across competitions. At that time, the Blaugrana attack was led by Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez.

