Manchester City star Julian Alvarez breaks UEFA Champions League record previously held by PSG's Lionel Messi

Julian Alvarez became the youngest Argentine player to score in the UEFA Champions League by breaking Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Lionel Messi's record. Alvarez achieved the feat when he scored for Manchester City against Real Madrid with his first touch of the game after coming on as a substitute.

Pep Guardiola's team earned a spectacular 4-0 win at the Etihad in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Alvarez was 23 years, three months, and 17 days old when he found the back of the net.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, became the youngest Argentine when he netted against Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2010-11 UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was 23 years, 10 months, and three days old at the time he scored a brace for Barcelona in a 2-0 win.

Alvarez's Manchester City, meanwhile, completely dominated Real Madrid. Apart from the Argentine, Bernardo Silva scored a brace and Eder Militao scored an own goal at the Etihad. City will now face Inter Milan in the final of the competition at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

PSG are targeting Manchester City superstar as Lionel Messi's replacement

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract and is yet to sign an extension. According to Fabrizio Romani, the 35-year-old superstar will leave at the end of the deal.

PSG have targeted Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as a potential replacement for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Silva has proven time and again that he is a world-class player during his time in Manchester.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 55 goals and provided 58 assists in 303 matches since joining the Manchester club in 2017. He has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 52 games across competitions this season.

Silva once again showed off his oozing class against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg. While it's a difficult task for any side to replace Mmessi, Silva could be a great addition to the Parisian club.

