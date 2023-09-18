Manchester City star Kyle Walker buys £2.5million-worth luxury seaside mansion for ex-partner to live with her kids

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly bought a £2.5 million luxury seaside mansion for his ex-partner, Lauryn Goodman.

Kyle Walker’s ex-girlfriend, Lauryn Goodman gave birth to a baby girl, earlier this year in August. However, according to a source (via The Sun), she refused to name the father of her newborn child. She also shares a three-year-old son, Kairo with the Manchester City defender. The source said:

“Lauryn hasn’t said who the baby’s father is. Her friends think it is a footballer and have asked her outright — but she won’t tell anybody."

After a month, the England star has bought a 4,000 sq ft detached four-floor home in East Sussex which boasts sea views. According to a similar source, Lauryn is thrilled about the new house, where she'll be able to live with her children. The source added:

“Lauryn is obviously pleased Kyle has finally done the right thing. She wants the kids to feel happy and secure. Lauryn has been living with her mum for ages — with both kids cramped in one room — and it hasn’t been easy."

Kyle Walker recalls not being in Manchester City's starting XI during the UEFA Champions League final

Kyle Walker has recalled the final of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, where Manchester City locked horns against Inter Milan. The Englishman started the game from the bench.

Walker revealed that manager Pep Guardiola already informed him about the situation the night before in person. The Manchester City defender said (via GOAL):

"He pulled me the night before, it's the relationship we have. I say a massive thank you, to find out in the morning it would have been tough. I slept on it and then gave the speech. If he did it on the day I'd have been disappointed. The reason was for him to put the 11 on to best win the game. He felt that was the team to go and win."

Walker also appreciated Pep Guardiola for keeping things clear and said that the decision of selection was not in his hands. Regardless, he was happy that the Etihad outfit managed to win the match and lift the prestigious European crown.

The English defender was initially linked with Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. However, all the doubts were later cleared as he signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Manchester City will be facing FK Crvena Zvezda on September 19 (Tuesday) in their 2023-24 UCL opener.