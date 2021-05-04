Manchester City star makes bold claims ahead of PSG match

John Stones has boldly predicted that Manchester City will make it to the Champions League final this season. The City defender is confident his team will not slip up and let go of their advantage at the Etihad.

The Cityzens square off against PSG tonight in the second leg after taking a 2-1 lead last week. Kylian Mbappe faces a late fitness test while Idrissa Gueye is suspended for the French side.

𝐁𝐈𝐆 night incoming! 👀



Don't forget to tune in to our live #WNRH show for all the pre-match build-up, half-time verdict, plus reaction after the final whistle! 📺



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/Qo0OiKRRAw — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2021

John Stones was talking to the media ahead of the match when he boldly predicted that his side would keep PSG at bay. The Englishman is confident of holding on to their advantage and making it to the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history. He said:

"I don't think of losing. The goal is to win; it has been the case for five years, by playing our football and staying true to ourselves. If this does not go well, we can say that we gave everything. But I have confidence in this team and this group. We can skip Tuesday and go to the final to take another step forward in the history of the club."

Pep Guardiola on the PSG vs Manchester City clash

Ahead of our #UCL semi-final second leg, why not look back at that memorable night in Paris! 🤩



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/AaTSGatzD9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2021

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been trying to win the Champions League ever since he was appointed as the manager but have always fallen short. They have a golden chance this season as they have one foot in the final already.

Manchester City go into the second leg tonight with a 2-1 advantage and will be looking to seal the tie early. The manager wants his players to play the game like any other and said:

"It's like playing against Madrid, Chelsea, Barça or the other big clubs in Europe. We will try to minimize the danger. I don't want to talk too much about it because I know they can change their tactics because their coach is very smart. We can only focus on ourselves. You have to attack well and be patient, score goals and try to win the game."

Manchester City have a fully fit squad to select from. Some of the players are fresh as Pep Guardiola rested them during the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.