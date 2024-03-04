Manchester City star Phil Foden reveals meaning behind new celebration and nickname

Phil Foden has revealed that his celebration is down to his Manchester City teammates calling him 'sniper' in training. He stated that the nickname was given to him because he shoots a lot in their five-a-side matches.

Speaking to the media last month, Foden said via SPORTbible:

"It's a bit of banter between me and the lads. They say I shoot a lot in the five-a-side games. They call me the sniper."

Kyle Walker also spoke about Foden's sniper celebration and nickname after the win over Manchester United on Sunday, March 3. He told Sky Sports:

"We call Phil the sniper because he likes to shoot. When he comes in on that left foot you know he's got the quality to pick his spot. He took his goals fantastically well. We lean on him and we need important players. He practices and puts the work in. His goals are coming and he's reaping the rewards."

Phil Foden has been on fire for Manchester City this season, scoring 18 goals across competitions, including seven in his last seven games.

Gary Neville heaps praise on Manchester City and Phil Foden

Gary Neville was full of praise for Manchester City star Phil Foden after his brace against Manchester United and described the 23-year-old as a 'special talent'. Neville said on Sky Sports:

"Sometimes, derby matches can be emotional and passionate affairs. But for local players, those who have come through the academy it means a lot. Phil Foden is as cold as ice. Today, the special talent that for years has been described as potential and promise is here to stay. He's such a wonderful player."

He added:

"It's important it's him. City go into the title run-in in a strong position. Manchester City couldn't afford to drop points today, the way the title race is going and the games they've got coming up. Liverpool next, Arsenal after that. They've got a huge few weeks to come. This is the start of it. A little bit of a scare early on but they've got the job done."

Manchester United took the lead in the derby before the brace from Foden and a late goal from Erling Haaland sealed a 3-1 win. City (62) are one point behind league leaders Liverpool (63) while United (44) are in sixth place, 11 points off the Champions League spots.

