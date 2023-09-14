Manchester City star puts on his best Leonardo DiCaprio impersonation in hilarious contract renewal video

Manchester City recently announced that Kyle Walker is staying at the club with a comical video that sees the right-back impersonate Leonardo DiCaprio's Wolf of Wall Street character.

Walker could have a future in Hollywood judging by his performance in the hilarious video, which includes many other City stars. The likes of Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden waited with bated breath as the veteran defender stood before them.

The 33-year-old donned a suit with a microphone in hand in front of his treble-winning teammates. He then announced:

"I'm not leaving... I'm not leaving... I'M NOT LEAVING."

Manchester City's squad jumped into hysteria in reaction to the news before Walker added:

"The show goes on. This is my home!"

Expand Tweet

Kyle Walker has signed a new three-year deal with the Cityzens ending speculation regarding a potential exit. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were interested in the England international during the summer.

However, he opted to stay with City and explained his reasons in an interview with the BBC. He said:

"Decisions can be made, things can turn. It was close but in football, things can happen. It wasn't meant to be. Would I have enjoyed the experience? Of course I would, but this is a great club and you can't underestimate what this club has done in the last six or seven years."

Walker has enjoyed an incredible career at Manchester City, making 260 appearances across competitions, bagging six goals and 18 assists. He has clinched five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

Kyle Walker reacts to signing a new contract with Manchester City

The show goes on for Kyle Walker at the Etihad.

Walker is happy to have extended his stay at Manchester City and has reflected on his six years at the club. He told the club's official website:

"I’m thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me. I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic Club. I have an amazing coach, great team-mates and staff and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level."

Walker played a key role in the Cityzens' treble triumph last season, making one assist in 39 games across competitions. He also filled in at center-back on 14 occasions and helped his side keep 15 clean sheets throughout the season.

The English right-back's best performance perhaps came in the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid. He kept Vinicius Junior relatively quiet at the Etihad in a 4-0 (5-1 aggregate) win over the La Liga giants.

Walker joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 for £50 million. He is now viewed, by many, as one of the best right-backs in Premier League history.