Manchester City star Ruben Dias says 'Haaland is hungry' when asked about rivalry with Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid clash

Ahead of their clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has claimed that his teammate Erling Haaland is hungry. The Portuguese international made this claim when he was asked about the rivalry between Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

City are set to take on Madrid in the Champions League play-offs on Tuesday (February 11). Thus, in a press conference ahead of the clash, Dias was questioned about the rivalry between the duo. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Haaland-Mbappé? It's a City-Real Madrid, not a Haaland-Mbappé. But Haaland is hungry."

The rivalry between the Norwegian and the Frenchman has been gaining momentum in recent years. However, both players have been criticized for their overall performance this season.

As Pep Guardiola's target man in attack, Erling Haaland has been outstanding and lethal. In 33 appearances, the Norwegian has scored 25 goals and registered two assists for Manchester City this season.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has also been efficient as Los Blancos' number nine this season. In 34 games, the Frenchman has scored 22 goals and registered three assists.

Both players attacking efficiency could stand to be key for their respective teams as they look to reignite their rivalry in this highly anticipated clash.

How has Real Madrid performed in the La Liga this season?

Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Los Blancos have arguably been one of the most consistent and outstanding teams in the league this season. Carlo Ancelotti's men are the league leaders in the standings having registered 50 points from 23 games.

They are one point ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and two points ahead of third-placed Barcelona in the title race. In attack, Madrid have scored 51 goals and have conceded 22 goals in defense. Thus, leading to a goal difference of 29.

Mbappe is Madrid's top-scorer in the league having scored 16 goals in 21 games. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has provided six assists in 19 games, the most by a Los Blancos player in the league this season.

Real Madrid will return to action in the La Liga against Osasuna on Saturday (February 15).

