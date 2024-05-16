Manchester City star ruled out of FA Cup final against Manchester United - Reports

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss their FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on May 25. This is due to a small fracture in his eye socket during City's 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, May 14.

Ederson clashed with Spurs centre-back Cristian Romero as both players went for the ball at the hour mark in their Premier League clash. Romero's upper thigh caught Ederson in the face and he received some medical treatment. The Brazilian tried to carry on but was replaced by Stefan Ortega. He was furious to be subbed off.

It has been now confirmed that Ederson will miss Manchester City's last two games of the season. This includes their final Premier League against West Ham United at the Etihad on Sunday, May 19. He will also miss the FA Cup final against city rivals Manchester United.

Stefan Ortega will replace Ederson in goal for the Cityzens. The German goalkeeper put in an excellent performance after being subbed on against Spurs, making multiple crucial saves. He also saved a one-on-one against Son Heung-min with City leading 1-0 and won the Player of the Match award.

Ortega has made 18 appearances across competitions this season for Manchester City, keeping eight clean sheets.

Erik ten Hag sends message to Manchester United supporters ahead of FA Cup final against Manchester City

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 3-2 in their final game at Old Trafford this season on Wednesday, May 15. After the game, manager Erik ten Hag gave a speech to the supporters, thanking them for their support.

The Dutchman also pointed out that the season isn't over as they have two games remaining. He promised the Manchester United supporters that his side will try their best to win the FA Cup against Manchester City, saying (via Football365):

“This season is not over yet. First we go to Brighton where we travel for three points and then we go to Wembley. And I promise you those players will give everything to get that cup and bring it to Old Trafford.

“We are sure you will be there supporting us – thank you, you are the best supporters in the world.”

Manchester City have beaten Manchester United both times they've faced off in the Premier League this season. It is also a repeat of last season's FA Cup final, where the Cityzens won 2-1 en route to their treble.