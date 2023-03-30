Manchester City star's agent issues update on player's future amid transfer links to Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's agent has claimed that the player has no agreement with any club amid links to Barcelona.

Gundogan's contract with the Cityzens expires at the end of the season and there has been speculation he is in talks with Barca. ESPN reports that negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks. Ilhan (Gundogan's agent) has reportedly regularly visited the club's training ground and met with the club's director of football Mateu Alemany.

However, Ilhan played down those claims in an interview with the Guardian. He claimed that Gundogan is yet to reach an agreement with any club as he enters the final few months of his Manchester City contract:

“There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on City, end of the season and the birth of his son. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open."

Gundogan has been at the Etihad for seven years since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He was appointed as the reigning Premier League champions' captain following Fernandinho's departure last summer. The German has made 37 appearances across competitions this season, scoring four goals and contributing four assists.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted in February that Gundogan is free to decide his future. He said (via 90min):

"I think I know my opinion about Ilkay. What Ilkay has done against Aston Villa last season [scoring two late goals to seal the Premier League title] he can do whatever he wants."

Guardiola added:

"The club knows it and it is a question for him and his agent. What is going to happen I’m pretty sure is going to be good for him."

Barcelona manager Xavi is looking to bolster his midfield options. There are doubts over Sergio Busquets' future as his contract also expires in the summer. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also being touted with interest in Gundogan. Mikel Arteta seems keen to follow up on the signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, who both arrived from the Etihad last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur join Barcelona in pursuit of Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte

Laporte has attracted interest from Barca and City.

Tottenham have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign Manchester City defender Laporte in the summer. The Spaniard is thought to be keen on leaving the Etihad to secure more game time. He has featured 16 times across competitions, helping his side keep eight clean sheets.

According to Football Transfers (via SportsMole), Spurs have made an inquiry over potentially signing Laporte. Meanwhile, Barca, Real Madrid, Juventus, and AS Roma have all been keeping tabs on his situation. The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract but could be set for a summer departure.

Tottenham's potential swoop for Laporte may rest on Clement Lenglet. The French defender is on loan at Spurs from Barcelona until the end of the season. Spurs have decided against signing Lenglet permanently, paving the way for the Manchester City defender to make the move to north London.

