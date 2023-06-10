Manchester City stars follow strict menu ahead of Champions League final in 24-hour meal plan to replenish muscles and brain energy 

Manchester City's stars are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the highly anticipated Champions League final against Inter Milan on Sunday, June 11. As part of their rigorous 24-hour meal plan, the players follow a strict menu designed to replenish their muscles and boost brain energy, as per The Daily Mail.

The team's chef, Chef Steele, has carefully curated a range of nutritious and delicious dishes to ensure peak performance on the big day.

One of the star players, Kevin De Bruyne, has opted for a spaghetti dish with light homemade pesto and a small amount of diced tomato, peppers, and chicken breast. This meal perfectly balances carbohydrates and lean protein, which are essential for fueling the body during intense physical activity.

Recognizing the warmer climate in Turkey compared to England, the team has taken extra precautions to ensure adequate hydration levels. Increased urine testing pre-training helps the players stay aware of their hydration status ahead of the Champions League final.

To kickstart their day, the players have various breakfast options available. This includes eggs made to order, freshly baked loaves of bread, porridge, overnight oats, granola, and banana bread. They also supplement their breakfast with a bowl of fruit and yogurt.

Buffet-style meals are prepared at 2 PM and 6:30 PM, offering a range of reduced-fat pasta and rice dishes such as spaghetti pomodoro and farfalle with homemade low-fat pesto.

The players can also choose from lean protein options, including skinless chicken fillets and fresh white fish. Sides like roast potatoes and sweetcorn fritters provide additional energy and nutrients.

Manchester City players will be offered smaller-volume options such as banana bread, low-fat cheese toasties, bruschetta, and rice pudding as the match approaches. These lighter snacks provide a quick energy boost without causing discomfort on the pitch.

By meticulously planning their meals, Manchester City stars leave no room for nutritional deficiencies. With their muscles replenished and their brains fueled, they are poised to give their best in the Champions League final.

Paul Merson believes Manchester City's Champions League triumph would surpass Manchester United's historic treble of 1999

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Paul Merson says Manchester City will eclipse Manchester United's treble-winners of 1999 if they win the Champions League Paul Merson says Manchester City will eclipse Manchester United's treble-winners of 1999 if they win the Champions League 🏆 https://t.co/vVvsf4MJzJ

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes if Manchester City wins the Champions League title on Sunday, they could surpass Manchester United's treble-winning team from 1999.

Merson argues that the significance of Manchester City's potential triumph lies in the fact that only three of their players made it into Gary Neville's combined team.

The pundit said via Sky Sports:

''This would be bigger than the Man Utd one in my opinion. I saw the other day Gary Neville's combined team and only three City players got in. If only three of them get in, that means it's a bigger achievement to manage it.''

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes