Manchester City striker Erling Haaland singles out PSG star for praise after Champions League final 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was highly impressed by Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Desire Doue after the youngster delivered a Player-of-the-Match performance in the Champions League final. The 19-year-old scored a brace and provided an assist as Le Parisien humiliated Inter Milan 5-0 in the final at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 31.

Ad

Doue was involved in PSG's first goal of the night, setting up Achraf Hakimi from inside the box in the 12th minute. The Frenchman then doubled his side's lead eight minutes later with a fine strike from the edge of the box. He scored again in the 63rd minute to make the scoreline 3-0. He was eventually substituted for Bradley Barcola three minutes later.

Doue's exceptional performance in the final earned him praise from many, including Haaland. The Manchester City star was impressed by the youngster's display and lauded him on social media.

Ad

Trending

He posted a snap from the match with Doue on the screen, and captioned the post:

"19 years make me look old crazy," alongside a laughing emoji.

Erling Haaland's post on Desire Doue

It was a night to remember for Doue, whose heroics helped PSG to their first Champions League title. The victory over Inter Milan sealed a historic quadruple for Luis Enrique's side, of which Doue played a key role.

Ad

In his debut season for the club, the Frenchman recorded 15 goals and 16 assists in 54 matches across competitions.

PSG star Desire Doue equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League final record

Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue equalled one of Cristiano Ronaldo's records during his side's 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday. The 19-year-old became the first player since the Portuguese icon in 2014 to both score and assist in a Champions League final.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ronaldo provided an assist to Marcelo before scoring a late penalty in Real Madrid's 4-1 extra-time victory over rivals Atletico Madrid in 2014. The victory notably secured Los Blancos' tenth Champions League crown, famously known as La Decima.

Duoe also became the youngest player to score a brace in a Champions League final, aged 19 years and 362 days, surpassing the previous holder, Eusebio, at 20 years and 97 days. Additionally, he overtook Jude Bellinghman (20 years, 338 days) as the youngest assist provider in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More