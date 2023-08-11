Manchester City suffer blow as Kevin De Bruyne limps off with injury during Premier League opener against Burnley

Manchester City have been dealt a blow in their opening Premier League match of the 2023-24 season as Kevin De Bruyne limped off with a knock. New signing Mateo Kovacic came on in his place in the 23rd minute.

De Bruyne was involved in City's opening goal, sending in a cross that Rodri, in turn, headed for Erling Haaland to fire home inside the opening four minutes of the game.

The Belgian continued to create chances and oversaw a few set-pieces too, but his outing came to a premature end after sustaining a knock, just 23 minutes into the kick-off.

Midway through the proceedings, De Bruyne was seen clutching his hamstring, portending an injury. Those fears soon came true when Pep Guardiola took him off and brought on Kovacic.

It remains to be seen how serious the injury is, while it also puts the midfielder's participation in their UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla on Wednesday in doubt.

Manchester City is currently leading Burnely 2-0 at Turf Moor on the opening day of the Premier League season, with the mid-game break approaching.